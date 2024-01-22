National Basketball Association
Karl-Anthony Towns' 44-point half sets T-Wolves record
Karl-Anthony Towns' 44-point half sets T-Wolves record

Updated Jan. 22, 2024 9:37 p.m. ET

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 44 points in the first half Monday night, a franchise record for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Towns was 14 for 17 from the field and 8 of 9 from 3-point range as the Wolves took a 69-64 lead over the Charlotte Hornets. The eight 3-pointers in a half were two shy of the NBA record.

[Live updates on Timberwolves vs. Hornets]

The NBA record for points in a first half is shared by David Thompson and George Gervin with 53.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

