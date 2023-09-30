National Basketball Association Jordan Poole's 'expensive backpack' comment reportedly sparked Draymond Green punch Published Sep. 30, 2023 7:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Prior to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors were the talk of the sport, but not for winning their fourth championship in eight seasons. Instead, the talk surrounded a video being released of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face at a team practice.

Green has addressed the punch on multiple occasions, but the true reason for the blowup is still unclear. Do we finally have an answer?

On the latest edition of "Pablo Torre Finds Out," the hosts revealed they've received multiple text messages from people close to the spat who say Poole told Green: "You're an expensive backpack for 30." No. 30 is presumably in reference to Warriors point guard and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, who Green has been teammates with throughout his entire 11-year career.

The Warriors haven't commented on the rumor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the aftermath of the blowup, Green was sent away from the Warriors, while Poole got a four-year, $140 million extension one week later. Last that season, the Warriors claimed the sixth seed in the Western Conference before losing in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the postseason.

How will Chris Paul handle a potential bench role with Warriors?

Golden State traded Poole — who averaged a career-high 20.4 points per game last season — to the Washington Wizards in June as part of a trade package for veteran guard Chris Paul, whose contract is non-guaranteed past the 2023-24 season. The Warriors then re-signed Green to a four-year, $100 million deal.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

As for the present, Green suffered a left ankle sprain at a recent pickup basketball game, ESPN reported Saturday. The Warriors open the 2023-24 season at home against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 24.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Golden State Warriors Jordan Poole Draymond Green

share