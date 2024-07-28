National Basketball Association
Joel Embiid picks U.S. over France at Olympics. The French won't let him forget
Published Jul. 28, 2024

Joel Embiid chose to play for the U.S. over France at the Paris Olympics. And the French aren't letting him forget about it.

French fans attending the U.S. men's basketball team's Olympic opener against Serbia on Sunday have been forceful with how they feel about the NBA star for the Philadelphia 76ers and native of Cameroon.

He was met with boos whenever he has done anything on the court — be it during pregame introductions, coming off the bench, touching the ball — anything.

Why?

It likely centers on his decision not to play for France, which granted him naturalized citizenship status in 2022 even though he’s never lived there.

There was some hope by French fans that he’d team with fellow NBA stars Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert to play for the host country in the Paris Games.

He also had the option of playing for Cameroon, but it was knocked out early during the qualification process. That left the U.S., where he also received a U.S. passport in 2022.

He’s previously said he wanted to play for Team USA because his son was born there. But he’s never specifically said why he chose the U.S. over France.

None of it mattered to French fans on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

