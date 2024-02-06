National Basketball Association Jaylen Brown, Mac McClung headline NBA Slam Dunk Contest participants Published Feb. 6, 2024 8:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA's slam dunk contest participants have been finalized.

Boston's Jaylen Brown, Miami's Jaime Jacquez Jr., New York's Jacob Toppin and Mac McClung of the G League's Osceola Magic will be the four contestants on All-Star Saturday night, according to a report from The Athletic on Tuesday.

McClung is the reigning champion, after wowing judges by securing 19 out of 20 possible 50s in last year's contest. His dunks included a 360 windmill, and a double-pump backwards jam he pulled off after grabbing the ball from an assistant in mid-air.

McClung might be the favorite heading into this year's faceoff, but Jacquez possesses an impressive highlight reel from past amateur dunk contests, and Brown is one of the league's most athletic leapers. Toppin, meanwhile, has thrown down some impressive slams during his time in the G-League. Jacob Toppin is the brother of Indiana's Obi Toppin, who also used to play for the Knicks.

The All-Star Saturday Night festivities, which include the 3-point contest, skills challenge, and a 1-on-1 3-point showdown between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu, will commence tip-off at 8 p.m. ET.

