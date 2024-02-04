National Basketball Association LeBron James, Lakers pull away for 113-105 win to end Knicks' winning streak Published Feb. 4, 2024 12:39 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LeBron James scored 24 points and the Los Angeles Lakers pulled away down the stretch to beat New York 113-105 Saturday night, snapping the Knicks' nine-game winning streak.

Austin Reaves had 22 points, D'Angelo Russell and Taurean Prince each scored 16, and Anthony Davis finished with 12 points and 18 rebounds as the Lakers won their second straight to move above .500 (26-25).

Jalen Brunson scored 36 points to lead New York (32-18), and Donte DiVincenzo had 26 before fouling out. Josh Hart had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Precious Achiuwa added 10 points.

The game was tight throughout and the Knicks led 86-80 after three quarters, but the Lakers scored the first seven points of the fourth to go ahead. It went back-and-forth with New York taking its last lead at 96-94 on DiVencenzo's 3-pointer with 7:25 remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince's three-point play 19 seconds later started Los Angeles' game-clinching 11-0 run as he and Reaves combined to score 16 of Los Angeles' first 20 points of the fourth quarter.

DiVincenzo’s pull-up jumper with 39.1 seconds left cut the deficit to 105-98. It also ended New York’s nearly seven-minute scoreless streak.

Reaves sandwiched four free throws around a layup to push the Lakers’ lead to 109-100. After Brunson converted a three-point play with 11.2 seconds remaining to slice the lead to six, Davis knocked down four free throws around a layup by Brunson in the final seconds to close it out.

James, playing his 32nd career game at Madison Square Garden, was cheered when he came out for pregame warmups, and his two-handed dunk off of a Russell feed 3:12 into the game drew oohs and aahs.

The Lakers next play at the Hornets on Monday night. The Knicks host the Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Los Angeles Lakers New York Knicks

share