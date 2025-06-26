National Basketball Association How to watch the 2025 NBA Draft Round 2: Time, TV channel, schedule, date, streaming Published Jun. 26, 2025 8:36 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Draft is here! After an action-packed day 1, day 2 continues later tonight. Here are the full details of how you can watch all the action for the 79th edition of the NBA Draft:

When is the 2025 NBA Draft Round 2? What time does it start?

The 2025 NBA Draft will continue on June 26, 2025. Coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. This is the second time that the draft used a two-night format.

How can I watch the 2025 NBA Draft? What channel will it be on?

The second round of the 2025 NBA Draft will be available on ESPN and the ESPN App.

How can I stream the NBA Draft?

You can stream the NBA Draft on any streaming service that carries ESPN, like Sling or YouTube TV.

Where is the NBA Draft?

The 2025 NBA Draft will be hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

When was the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery was on May 11 in Chicago, IL.

What is the 2025 NBA Draft order for Round 2?

The second round of the NBA draft kicks off with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are followed by the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets. Check out the full order and picks.

Who are some of the top prospects left in the NBA Draft?

There is plenty of talent left in the 2025 NBA Draft. The top prospects remaining at the start of Day 2 on our big board include:

Check out our full list of prospect rankings.

How does the NBA Draft work?

In advance of the draft lottery broadcast, an actual lottery takes place with a representative from the accounting firm Ernst & Young overseeing the entire process. The results of that drawing are then sealed in an envelope for NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum to reveal in descending order to a panel of 14 anxious team representatives.

The No. 1 pick in the draft is awarded to the team that draws the winning four-number combination from the lottery machine. There are 14 ping-pong balls numbered one through 14, with each number representing a different lottery team. In total, there are 1,001 possible four-number combinations, but only one winning combination.

Once a winner is selected, the drawing process is repeated to determine picks 2-4. The rest of the draft is done in order of win percentage.

How many rounds does the NBA Draft have?

Since 1989, the NBA Draft has consisted of two rounds.

In the '60s, the drafts ran until teams had run out of prospects, leading to drafts lasting up to 21 rounds. In 1974, 10 rounds were more common and in 1985 it was shortened to seven rounds. The NBPA and NBA agreed to limit the draft to two rounds with undrafted players given the chance to try out for any team.

When was the 2025 NBA Draft Combine?

The 2025 NBA Draft Combine took place from Sunday, May 11, 2025, to Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Chicago, IL.

