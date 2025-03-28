Hornets' LaMelo Ball will miss remainder of season with ankle, wrist injuries
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address "a right ankle impingement" and miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season, the team announced in a statement on Friday.
Ball will also have a minor procedure on his right wrist, according to the statement. He averaged 28.3 points, 8.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in 47 appearances for the Hornets this season.
Ball was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The Hornets are 14th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 18-54. Charlotte currently has the third-best odds to win the NBA Draft Lottery.
