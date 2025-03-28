National Basketball Association
Hornets' LaMelo Ball will miss remainder of season with ankle, wrist injuries
National Basketball Association

Hornets' LaMelo Ball will miss remainder of season with ankle, wrist injuries

Published Mar. 28, 2025 6:22 p.m. ET

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address "a right ankle impingement" and miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season, the team announced in a statement on Friday.

Ball will also have a minor procedure on his right wrist, according to the statement. He averaged 28.3 points, 8.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in 47 appearances for the Hornets this season.

Ball was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Hornets are 14th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 18-54. Charlotte currently has the third-best odds to win the NBA Draft Lottery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Josh Giddey's halfcourt buzzer-beater gives Bulls 119-117 win over Lakers

Josh Giddey's halfcourt buzzer-beater gives Bulls 119-117 win over Lakers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes