National Basketball Association
A history of NBA Draft lottery leaps: Where do the Mavericks rank all-time?
National Basketball Association

A history of NBA Draft lottery leaps: Where do the Mavericks rank all-time?

Published May. 12, 2025 9:24 p.m. ET

The Dallas Mavericks have secured the No. 1 pick for the 2025 NBA Draft after entering Monday’s lottery with just a 1.8% chance. 

The Mavs – who will have the top pick for the first time in franchise history – are now expected to select standout prospect Cooper Flagg on June 25, capping off a wild season in which Dallas traded five-team All-NBA star Luka Doncic in February to the Los Angeles Lakers

It’s a seemingly improbable turn of events considering that the Mavs had the 11th lowest odds going into Monday and three teams — the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Utah Jazz — each had a 14% chance at getting the top selection.

The Mavs’ 1.8% odds will now go down as the fourth-lowest for obtaining the top pick since the lottery was implemented in 1985. In a fateful twist, the Chicago Bulls had a 1.7% shot at this year's top pick, the same odds that landed them future MVP Derrick Rose back in 2008.

Here is a full rundown of the biggest jumps to No. 1 in NBA Draft lottery history:

5. 2011 Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Best odds: Minnesota Timberwolves (25%)
  • Their odds: 2.8% (via Clippers)
  • No. 1 pick: Kyrie Irving

4. 2025 Dallas Mavericks

  • Best odds: Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets (14%)
  • Their odds: 1.8%
  • No. 1 pick: TBD

T2. 2008 Chicago Bulls

  • Best odds: Miami Heat (25%)
  • Their odds: 1.7%
  • No. 1 pick: Derrick Rose
ADVERTISEMENT

T2. 2014 Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Best odds: Milwaukee Bucks (25%)
  • Their odds: 1.7%
  • No. 1 pick: Andrew Wiggins

1. 1993 Orlando Magic

  • Best odds: Dallas Mavericks (16.67%)
  • Their odds: 1.5%
  • No. 1 pick: Chris Webber

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NBA playoff bracket: Updated schedule, scores

2025 NBA playoff bracket: Updated schedule, scores

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes