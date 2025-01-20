National Basketball Association ‘Have a great night Detroit’: Die-hard Commanders fan Kevin Durant taking victory lap Updated Jan. 20, 2025 5:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

People poured into the Washington Commanders' locker room following their divisional-round playoff victory over the Detroit Lions on Saturday, including Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Durant was born in Washington D.C. and grew up in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, which is located roughly 10 minutes from Northwest Stadium, home of the Commanders. Durant, who posted on social media throughout Saturday's playoff game, said in the locker room that the Commanders' victory was their "biggest win" since he's been a fan of the team.

In Durant's lifetime (since 1988), Washington won Super Bowl XXVI and has gone a combined 9-8 in the postseason. It won a playoff game for the first time in 19 years last week, beating Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.

Washington Wizards fans long coveted — albeit, in more of a pipe dream sense — Durant, holding out hope that he'd "come home" to D.C. at some point; it hasn't yet happened, but Durant will be a free agent after the 2025-26 season.

On the NBA front, Washington's majority owner, Josh Harris, is also a part-owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils. Meanwhile, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is also part of Washington's ownership group, which began in the 2023 NFL season.

As for how Durant's faring on the court, the 11-time All-NBA honoree is averaging 27.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season, while shooting 52.1/37.3/82.2. That said, the Suns are 21-20, good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Next up for the Commanders is a road affair with the NFC East-rival Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game (3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

