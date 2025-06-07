National Basketball Association Grizzlies' Zach Edey undergoes surgery, could miss start of 2025-26 season Published Jun. 7, 2025 5:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey has sprained his left ankle again, and the team said Saturday that the All-Rookie team selection will need surgery.

The Grizzlies said the 7-foot-3 Edey was working out this week when he injured the ankle again. Imaging revealed excessive ligamentous laxity, which will be addressed with surgery that will also restabilize his ankle.

The two-time National Player of the Year at Purdue missed 12 games early in the season because of a sprained left ankle. He went on to play in 66 games, making 55 starts, and averaged 9.2 points and a rookie-leading 8.3 rebounds.

The Grizzlies said a preliminary timeline for recovery will be provided after surgery and that Edey is expected to make a full recovery.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

