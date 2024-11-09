National Basketball Association
Grizzlies 2-time All-Star Ja Morant week to week with injured right hip
National Basketball Association

Grizzlies 2-time All-Star Ja Morant week to week with injured right hip

Published Nov. 9, 2024 6:24 p.m. ET

The Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday that two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant has an injured right hip that will keep him out week to week.

Morant was seen on crutches Friday night during Memphis' win over the Washington Wizards. He originally was announced as having hurt his right hamstring during Wednesday night's win over the Lakers.

The Grizzlies said further testing showed Morant, who was bumped in the air by a Lakers player while attempting to catch a lob in the third quarter, suffered an extreme right hip flexion. Morant did not dislocate the hip, but he did suffer a partial posterior hip dislocation and multiple Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team says updates will be provided "as appropriate."

The Grizzlies traveled Saturday to Portland for a game Sunday night with the Trail Blazers. Coach Taylor Jenkins said before Friday night's game that Morant felt the injury more in the hip after further evaluation, and he had testing Friday with another consultation set for Saturday.

After starting last season with a 25-game suspension from the NBA for his off-court activity, Morant returned and played just nine games before a shoulder injury led to season-ending surgery.

This season, he averaged 20.6 points through his first eight games. The Grizzlies are 6-4 and went into Saturday sixth in the Western Conference standings after missing the playoffs last season.

Memphis already is missing a pair of starters in Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane. Smart sprained his right ankle and Bane has a right oblique strain — injuries suffered in the same game that has placed them on week-to-week status since Nov. 1.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Paul George wanted to stay with Clippers for Kawhi Leonard: 'I'm loyal to him'

Paul George wanted to stay with Clippers for Kawhi Leonard: 'I'm loyal to him'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes