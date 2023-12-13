National Basketball Association
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores franchise-record 64 points, Bucks beat Pacers 140-126
Published Dec. 13, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a franchise-record 64 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks outscore the Indiana Pacers 140-126 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo broke the team record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz. Antetokounmpo's previous career high was 55 in a 123-113 victory over Washington in January 2023. He had 54 at Indiana on Nov. 9.

Antetokounmpo was 20 of 28 from the field, made 24 of 32 free throws and had 14 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo was tackled by Aaron Nesmith on a play underneath with 10:10 remaining, setting off a brief heated exchange involving several players. Nesmith was called for a flagrant-1, and Nesmith and the Bucks' Bobby Portis were assessed technical fouls.

Antetokounmpo hit both free throws, and Khris Middleton hit a jumper on the next possession to put the Bucks up 108-96. Portis was called for a second technical and ejected with 9:13 remaining, finishing with 19 points.

Antetokounmpo scored seven straight for the Bucks to push the lead to 118-100 with 6:26 left.

Damian Lillard added 21 points for the Bucks. Lillard's second 3-pointer with 8:06 left in the third quarter was the 2,451st of his career, moving past Kyle Korver for fifth place in NBA history.

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner had 22 points apiece for the Pacers, who beat the Bucks 128-119 in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo scored on a drive to put the Bucks up 96-80 with 3:40 left in the third period, but the Pacers fell to 101-94 entering the final period.

Antetokounmpo had 21 points in the first half to pace the Bucks to 70-63 lead.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Washington on Friday night.

Bucks: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Indiana Pacers
