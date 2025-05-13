National Basketball Association 'Cooper's just unique': Coach K has high hopes for Flagg's NBA future Published May. 13, 2025 8:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Former Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg looks poised to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and with the Dallas Mavericks winning the NBA Draft Lottery on Monday night — despite having a 1.8% chance to win — the 6-foot-9 forward is likely off to Northern Texas.

What is it that makes Flagg, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024, worthy of being the No. 1 pick? On Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski described what he loves about Flagg.

"Cooper's just unique," Krzyzewski said. "He's so strong. His legs are so strong. Athletically, he's gifted. When you add his athletic ability and his competitive attitude, you have a very special guy. He can really score the ball. I think he's a good shooter trying to become a really good shooter."

Flagg is coming off a spectacular freshman season with the Blue Devils, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game, while shooting 48.1/38.5/84.0. Flagg earned countless accolades: AP Player of the Year, Wooden Award Winner and ACC Player of the Year, among other honors. He then averaged 21.0 points per game across Duke's five NCAA Tournament games.

If indeed selected first, Flagg would be the sixth player from Duke to be taken with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, Art Heyman (1963), Elton Brand (1999), Kyrie Irving (2011), Zion Williamson (2019) and Paolo Banchero (2022) being the other five.

Flagg would join a Mavericks team coming off a chaotic season that saw them trade superstar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for, most notably, Anthony Davis in February and later finish 10th in the Western Conference at 39-43. With the team at full force health wise, the Mavericks' 2025-26 starting five would potentially be Irving, Klay Thompson, Flagg, Davis and Daniel Gafford. Just one year ago, the Mavericks were in the NBA Finals.

Krzyzewski's last season coaching college basketball was the 2021-22 season, with assistant Jon Scheyer succeeding him. The Blue Devils reached the Final Four last season but lost in gut-wrenching fashion, blowing a six-point lead in the final minute against the Houston Cougars. Of course, Duke won five national titles under Krzyzewski, who's first in NCAA history with 1,202 career wins, 1,129 of them coming with the Blue Devils from the 1980-81 season to the 2021-22 season.

