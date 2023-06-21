National Basketball Association Departing Hornets owner Michael Jordan will get final say with No. 2 pick Published Jun. 21, 2023 3:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Michael Jordan might be leaving his post as the Charlotte Hornets' majority owner, but he's still making a major decision for the franchise on Thursday.

Jordan will get the final call for what the Hornets do with the No. 2 overall pick, Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak told reporters on Wednesday.

"I'll make the pick, but Michael is still in control of the club and will be in control through the draft and free agency," Kupchak said of the team's decision-making process. "At some point in time, there will be a transition. Having said that, Michael is here. The new ownership is here. We'll be here through the draft. I'm not sure if both owners will be here, but they both will have spent time here. Michael and I will talk to them and get their feelings and their opinions.

"I'm sure there will be some spirited debates if they're different. I would hope, and Michael's done this to me in the past even though he's in read with what I do, he'll always just play devil's advocate."

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan agreed to sell his majority stake in the team to minority owners Gabe Plotkin and Daniel Sundheim on June 16, keeping a minority stake in the team as the agreement is expected to be finalized soon.

The decision to sell the team came on the heels of what could be a franchise-altering draft for the Hornets, who went 27-55 last season and didn't have much hope surrounding the team, with star guard LaMelo Ball out for much of the season due to injury.

Charlotte got some hope though on the night of the draft lottery, when it jumped up from the fourth spot to the second spot. There was a brief moment where the Hornets had a 50-50 shot for the No. 1 overall pick and the right to select Victor Wembanyama, but that went to the San Antonio Spurs.

Kupchak admitted that there was "a feeling of let down" for a little bit following the glimmer of hope that the Hornets could get the No. 1 pick. But he said he quickly focused on what to do with the No. 2 pick, which he was happy to land because he believes there's a dropoff from the third-best to the fourth-best overall player in the NBA Draft.

Kupchak isn't alone in feeling that way. Many draft experts view Alabama forward Brandon Miller and G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson as the other two prospects that round out the clear top three ahead of the draft.

The Hornets hosted both Miller and Henderson for a second round of workouts and interviews on Monday. Kupchak admitted that he "didn't gain a whole lot" from it, but it helped others in the organization with the decision process.

"I've been looking at these players for a full year," Kupchak said. Ownership has been here, and they got a chance to look up close and watch them workout and spend some time with the potential draftees. That was helpful to them. For both players, they didn't do a lot of workouts. So, perhaps for one of the players, maybe both, the workout was maybe the first time they've done it.

"The second time around, I think they were much more familiar with what we wanted to do. We were able to gauge their energy and give us their very, very best for 45 minutes. They're tough things, these 1-on-1 workouts."

The Hornets had roughly a little more than 30 hours to make their final decision on what they'll do with the No. 2 overall pick from the time Kupchak spoke on Wednesday. He didn't tip his hand on whom the team will pick, as Miller has turned into a heavy favorite to be selected with the No. 2 overall selection. But he explained the process of selecting a player based on talent or fit.

"As far as fit, you're always going to pick the best player," Kupchak said. "I would say that's still the case today. Although we're at a point in time where we'd consider fit, we're not that team that's been in the playoffs for three or four years, and you're looking to tweak your roster and look for a fit. We're not at that place right now.

"Our decision is going to remain to be looking for the player that we think is going to have the best overall career."

There have also been some rumors that the Hornets could trade the No. 2 overall pick in recent days, with the New Orleans Pelicans being one of the reportedly interested teams. Kupchak said that while he wouldn't "rule out the possibility" of trading the pick, he doesn't intend to trade it.

"You'd be surprised at some of the phone calls and some of the players that I believe would be available," Kupchak said. "So, yeah, until the last minute, we're going to listen. But, I think at this point in time, we expect to pick at No. 2."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Charlotte Hornets Brandon Miller

share