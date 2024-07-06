DeMar DeRozan joins Kings in three-team sign-and-trade, Harrison Barnes re-routed to Spurs
DeMar DeRozan has agreed to a sign-and-trade that will send him to the Sacramento Kings on a three-year, $74 million deal, according to a report from ESPN on Saturday.
As part of the deal, Harrison Barnes will be traded to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash will be sent to the Chicago Bulls.
The 34 year-old forward signed a three-year, $81.9 million deal with the Chicago Bulls in 2021. DeRozan has voiced his goal of winning a NBA championship title, and intends to do it with the Kings, who finished as the No. 9 seed last season.
DeRozan started his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors (2009-1018), and then went to play for the San Antonio Spurs (2018-2021), until he signed with the Bulls in 2021.
