National Basketball Association
Damian Lillard wanted to rescind trade request if he didn't go to Heat; Trail Blazers refused
National Basketball Association

Damian Lillard wanted to rescind trade request if he didn't go to Heat; Trail Blazers refused

Published Sep. 28, 2023 10:11 p.m. ET

Damian Lillard's next chapter will be with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he told Bleacher Report he had a different backup plan in mind if he was not traded to his desired location of the Miami Heat — staying with the Portland Trail Blazers.

But Portland general manager Joe Cronin reportedly told Lillard that there was "no going back" after the superstar point guard's trade request.

Cronin's response "shocked" Lillard, who had played his entire 11-year NBA career up to this point with Portland, becoming a franchise icon with the Trail Blazers in an era where trade requests became commonplace, despite the team's inability to build an NBA title contender around him.

Though Lillard says he eventually showed up at the Trail Blazers' practice facility to prepare for the coming season as though he would still play in Portland, his relationship with the team's front office continued to deteriorate until the NBA had to eventually step in, per Bleacher Report. Lillard and his camp reportedly started exploring contingency plans outside of Miami and settled on Milwaukee and Brooklyn as top options.

ADVERTISEMENT

So instead, Lillard eventually ended up in Milwaukee, where he will team up with longtime friend Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks aim for their second NBA title in four years.

Lillard told Bleacher Report he's "excited" for the experience of playing on a championship contender for the first time in his career and reaffirmed that excitement publicly by helping the Bucks advertise their welcome rally for him scheduled for Saturday at the team's home arena.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Lions vs. Packers highlights: Lions win 34-20 on Thursday Night Football

Lions vs. Packers highlights: Lions win 34-20 on Thursday Night Football

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes