National Basketball Association Damian Lillard wanted to rescind trade request if he didn't go to Heat; Trail Blazers refused Published Sep. 28, 2023 10:11 p.m. ET

Damian Lillard's next chapter will be with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he told Bleacher Report he had a different backup plan in mind if he was not traded to his desired location of the Miami Heat — staying with the Portland Trail Blazers.

But Portland general manager Joe Cronin reportedly told Lillard that there was "no going back" after the superstar point guard's trade request.

Cronin's response "shocked" Lillard, who had played his entire 11-year NBA career up to this point with Portland, becoming a franchise icon with the Trail Blazers in an era where trade requests became commonplace, despite the team's inability to build an NBA title contender around him.

Though Lillard says he eventually showed up at the Trail Blazers' practice facility to prepare for the coming season as though he would still play in Portland, his relationship with the team's front office continued to deteriorate until the NBA had to eventually step in, per Bleacher Report. Lillard and his camp reportedly started exploring contingency plans outside of Miami and settled on Milwaukee and Brooklyn as top options.

So instead, Lillard eventually ended up in Milwaukee, where he will team up with longtime friend Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks aim for their second NBA title in four years.

Lillard told Bleacher Report he's "excited" for the experience of playing on a championship contender for the first time in his career and reaffirmed that excitement publicly by helping the Bucks advertise their welcome rally for him scheduled for Saturday at the team's home arena.

