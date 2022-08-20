National Basketball Association CrawsOver Pro-Am: Top moments from LeBron, Tatum and more 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

LeBron James headlined a star-studded list of NBA players who participated in the CrawsOver Pro-Am on Saturday at Seattle Pacific University, an event that was cut short after less than two quarters.

James, who recently agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year, $97.1 million extension, was joined by veterans Jayson Tatum, Dejounte Murray, Isaiah Thomas and Aaron Gordon, along with rookie first-round draft picks Paolo Banchero (No. 1 overall), Chet Holmgren (No. 2), Tari Eason (No. 17) and MarJon Beauchamp (No. 24).

It was James’ first time participating in this event, and the first time he played live in Seattle since 2007, when he faced the Seattle SuperSonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder) as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Last month, the 37-year-old played in the Drew League for the first time in more than a decade, scoring 42 points and 16 rebounds in his first game action since his 2021-22 season was cut short.

The CrawsOver, formerly known as the Seattle Pro-Am Basketball League, is a top-tier summer pro-am league that features current and former professional, international, minor league and collegiate players. It was founded by 20-year NBA veteran and Seattle native Jamal Crawford, a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Here are the top moments from Saturday's game.

Setting the stage

All eyes were on James as he took to the court after thousands of people lined up — and camped out — overnight to see the 18-time NBA All-Star in action.

And we're off!

Boston Celtics superstar and reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP Tatum kicked things off in style.

Heating up

James started off strong as well. The four-time NBA champion showed off his fancy footwork early.

Dynamic duo

James and Tatum, who were on the same team in the exhibition game, proved to be a powerhouse duo.

Boom!

Once James got going, there was no slowing him down. He made a huge impact from the jump.

Watch out for the rookie!

Eason, the Houston Rockets' second first-round draft pick this year, also got in on the action in the first half.

Cut short

The game was called midway through the second quarter due to unfavorable court conditions. Wet and slippery floors caused Milwaukee Bucks rookie Beauchamp to slip while going up for a layup.

Just like that, the much-hyped pro-am game ended after just one and a half quarters.

Humidity appeared to be the problem, and James reportedly pointed it out during the game.

