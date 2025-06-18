National Basketball Association
Cooper Flagg NBA draft scouting report, projection, strengths, stats
Cooper Flagg NBA draft scouting report, projection, strengths, stats

Updated Jun. 18, 2025 2:34 p.m. ET

With the NBA Draft just days away, check out the latest scouting report for Cooper Flagg.

Scouting Report

A lock at first overall, Flagg was one of four freshmen in the last 25 years to average 20 PPG on 50% shooting from the field and 40% shooting from three in conference play— joining Michael Beasley, CJ McCollum and Kevin Durant.

Latest Projection

John Fanta’s latest mock has Flagg going to the Dallas Mavericks as the #1 overall pick. Here’s Fanta:

"I got to sit courtside to call Flagg’s games at Peach Jam in 2023. He was the best defensive player at the high school level that I’ve ever seen in my 15 years of watching high school and college basketball.

He’s such a unique prospect. A kid from Maine who was discovered in the fourth grade by a random parent. A junior-high student who was in the back of a car chowing on pizza for a two-hour ride to AAU practice. A fearless competitor who, in an era driven by social media, could care less about it. He lets his game do the talking. Dallas, don’t trade out. Take this kid. He’s generational."

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Flagg is -20000 to be drafted first overall— meaning a $10 wager would profit just five cents. 

Mike Krzyzewski discusses what makes Cooper Flagg a top NBA prospect | The Herd

Mike Krzyzewski discusses what makes Cooper Flagg a top NBA prospect | The Herd
Legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski joins Colin Cowherd to break down what makes Cooper Flagg a top NBA prospect.
Strengths

  • Unicorn
  • IQ
  • Versatile

2024-25 College Stats

