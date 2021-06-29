Damian Lillard Colin Cowherd analyzes Damian Lillard's potential trade value in 'Dame or Deal' 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As the NBA season winds down, it's never too early to keep tabs on which players could make moves this offseason.

Portland superstar Damian Lillard is on that list. Lillard has spent nine seasons with the Trail Blazers since being selected sixth overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, but the six-time All-Star has concerns about his ability to contend for a championship in Rip City, and he has also expressed frustration with the process surrounding the team's search for a new head coach, per Yahoo Sports.

On Monday's episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd played "DAME or DEAL?," analyzing the best trade packages for Lillard and what it would take to move the Portland legend if he were the Blazers' general manager.

Here's how his list shook out — with some of his picks being particularly unexpected.

THE DEAL: Lillard for Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis

ANSWER: Dame

Colin's thoughts: "First of all, [Lillard's] played 65-plus games every year of his career. I get a leadership quality [that] I don’t think I get with Anthony Davis. The Lakers have very limited first-round picks based on what they gave up for Anthony Davis, so I’m not doing it. I just think Dame loves basketball, and Anthony Davis — at times — really, really likes it."

THE DEAL: Lillard for Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and multiple first-round picks

ANSWER: Deal

Colin's thoughts: "If I’m Portland and I know the goal is to win a championship, I would take the Celtics' offer. Jaylen Brown is only 24. He has gotten better every year. He just averaged 25 [points]. Marcus Smart [is] only 27. Tremendous defensive player. His offense is spotty, but the Celtics have first-round picks in ‘22, ‘23, ‘24 and ‘25. If I can get two of those, Jaylen and Marcus Smart, I can start to solve some of my issues, and I would be a much better defensive team without having to give up all the offense."

THE DEAL: Lillard for LA Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard

ANSWER: Deal

Colin's thoughts: "This is closer than people think. I would take Kawhi because I do think he’s a plus defender. I do think, on his best nights, he’s the best get-a-stop guy in the league. He’s not a leader. That’s not what I’m getting. I don’t know if he plays every night — we’ll see how this injury goes — but Kawhi on his best nights is generally the best player in every series he is in."

THE DEAL: Lillard for Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal

ANSWER: Dame

Colin's thoughts: "I like Bradley Beal, but he’s not quite as good as Dame. Dame has averaged over 25 points per game in six years. Beal only three. Lillard had a higher offensive rating and a higher net rating than Beal this season. … I just feel like Dame’s a better clutch shot-maker."

THE DEAL: Lillard for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn

ANSWER: Deal

Colin's thoughts: "Bam wouldn’t be as dominant in the West as the East, but he gives you about 19 [points] a game and nine rebounds. Tyler Herro is only 21, still in his rookie deal. Kendrick Nunn is really talented and cheap. So again, I’m gonna lose some offense, but I solved some of my depth issues [and] some of my defensive issues."

THE DEAL: Lillard for LA Clippers All-Star Paul George

ANSWER: Dame

Colin's thoughts: "Dame is [the] first- or second-best clutch player in the league. Paul is super talented but has struggled, sometimes with free throws, sometimes with shooting in big games. Paul is a better defender, and he’s a tremendous player … but this is a shooting league where Trae Young gets to the Eastern Conference finals. I’ll stick with Dame."

THE DEAL: Lillard for Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving

ANSWER: Dame

Colin's thoughts: "That’s not even close. Dame’s a better defender, although he’s not great. He’s a better leader. He’s less erratic. Kyrie [has] won a single playoff series in his career without LeBron [James] or [Kevin] Durant. Kyrie [is] an all-time finisher … but I can’t rely on him like I can rely on Dame."

THE DEAL: Lillard for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons, Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey

ANSWER: Dame

Colin's thoughts: "Where’s my offense? I mean, two of those guys are world-class defenders, but you can’t have two of them on the floor. When Ben [is] on the floor, he can’t shoot. … Offense is winning these games, not defense."

THE DEAL: Lillard for Golden State's Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, the seventh pick and 14th pick

ANSWER: Dame

Colin's thoughts: "Wiggins [the] past two years has gotten worse. I don’t think there’s much leadership there. That feels like a bunch of B and B- draft picks for an A+ player."

Check out the entire video below:

Colin Cowherd talks Damian Lillard and whether he is unhappy with the Portland Trail Blazers. With Dame having been recruited to represent Team USA in the Olympics, Colin wonders whether playing with the "big dogs" will have an impact on his future.

