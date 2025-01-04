National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls plan to retire 'hometown hero' Derrick Rose's jersey next season
Chicago Bulls plan to retire 'hometown hero' Derrick Rose's jersey next season

Updated Jan. 4, 2025 3:18 p.m. ET

The Chicago Bulls plan to retire Derrick Rose's jersey next season.

The team said president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf informed the Chicago product and former MVP in person on Saturday that his No. 1 will be sent to the rafters sometime during the 2025-26 season. Rose will join Michael Jordan (23), Scottie Pippen (33), Jerry Sloan (4) and Bob Love (10) as the only Bulls players whose numbers have been retired.

The team said more details will be announced at a later date.

"Derrick is both a hometown hero and a symbol of an entire era of Bulls basketball," chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement.

The announcement comes on the same day the Bulls are honoring Rose, who retired in September after 16 seasons, with tributes before and during their game against the New York Knicks.

They were set to unveil the "Derrick Rose Experience" in the United Center's atrium showcasing memorabilia from his career. Players on both teams were to wear themed shooting shirts displaying "1.4.25" symbolizing the date as well as the numbers he wore with the Bulls, Knicks and at Chicago's Simeon Career Academy. There were to be moments throughout the game recognizing Rose, his family and teammates.

Rose, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft, went from being Rookie of the Year to an All-Star to NBA MVP in his first three seasons. He remains the league's youngest MVP, winning it when he was 22.

A major knee injury during the 2012 playoffs forced him to miss almost two full seasons and he contemplated stepping away from the game several times following other injury issues.

Rose averaged 17.4 points and 5.2 assists in 723 regular-season games. He averaged 21 points per game before the ACL tear 12 years ago and 15.1 per game in the seasons that followed.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

