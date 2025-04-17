National Basketball Association
Cavs vs. Heat: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season
Cavs vs. Heat: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season

Updated Apr. 21, 2025 8:43 a.m. ET

The 2025 NBA Playoffs will see the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat go head-to-head. As both teams gear up for their postseason run, let’s look back at their past matchups to see how this series might unfold.

How many times have the Cavs played the Heat?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have played the Miami Heat a total of 3 times this season. The Cavs lead the series 2-1.

Cavs vs. Heat History (2024-25 Regular Season)

  • 12/8/2024: Heat 122, Cavs 113
  • 1/29/2025: Cavs 126, Heat 106
  • 3/5/2025: Cavs 112, Heat 107

Cavs and Lakers look to defy different types of history in Nick's Tiers | First Things First

When do the Cavs and Heat next play each other?

The Cavs and Miami Heat will face off again on April 20, 2025, in the NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. 

Cavs vs. Heat Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Cavs-Heat playoff series:

(1) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (8) Miami Heat

*if needed

