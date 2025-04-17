National Basketball Association
Cavs vs. Heat: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season
Updated Apr. 21, 2025 8:43 a.m. ET
The 2025 NBA Playoffs will see the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat go head-to-head. As both teams gear up for their postseason run, let’s look back at their past matchups to see how this series might unfold.
How many times have the Cavs played the Heat?
The Cleveland Cavaliers have played the Miami Heat a total of 3 times this season. The Cavs lead the series 2-1.
Cavs vs. Heat History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 12/8/2024: Heat 122, Cavs 113
- 1/29/2025: Cavs 126, Heat 106
- 3/5/2025: Cavs 112, Heat 107
When do the Cavs and Heat next play each other?
The Cavs and Miami Heat will face off again on April 20, 2025, in the NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.
Cavs vs. Heat Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Cavs-Heat playoff series:
(1) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (8) Miami Heat
- Game 1: Cavs 121, Heat 100
- Game 2: Wednesday, April 23 at Cleveland - 7:30 p.m. ET (NBATV)
- Game 3: Saturday, April 26 at TBD - 1 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 4: Monday, April 28 at TBD - TBA
- Game 5*: Wednesday, April 30 at Cleveland - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
- Game 6*: Friday, May 2 at TBD - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
- Game 7*: Sunday, May 4 at Cleveland - 1 p.m. ET (TBD)
*if needed
Russell Westbrook fuels Nuggets over Clippers in OT: 'My job is … to f--- s--- up'
Donovan Mitchell ties Michael Jordan's playoff record in Cavs' Game 1 win over Heat
2025 NBA playoff bracket, picture: Updated Schedule, scores
NBA playoff power rankings: Which two teams will meet in the Finals?
Thunder beat Grizzlies by 51 for fifth-largest win in NBA postseason history
2025 NBA postseason predictions: SGA wins MVP over Jokic, Lakers make Finals
2025 NBA Awards: Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the MVP over Nikola Jokic
Timberwolves rout Lakers in series opener, overcome Luka Doncic's 37 points
Jayson Tatum stays in after hard fall as Celtics close out Magic in Game 1
