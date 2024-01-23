National Basketball Association
Cavs' Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA's drug policy
National Basketball Association

Cavs' Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA's drug policy

Updated Jan. 23, 2024 1:01 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA on Tuesday for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

According to the league, the 32-year-old Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren, a growth hormone, and SARM LGD-4033, commonly used by bodybuilders and weight lifters for muscle enhancement.

Thompson will begin serving his suspension Wednesday when the Cavs play the first of two games in three days at Milwaukee.

There was no immediate comment from Thompson or the Cavs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thompson is in his second stint with the Cavs, who originally drafted the Canadian with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 draft. The 6-foot-11 Thompson has become a beloved player in Cleveland. He was a member of the 2016 NBA championship team, which won the city's first major pro sports title since 1964.

Thompson spent his first nine seasons as a pro with the Cavs before bouncing around. He's also played with Boston, Sacramento, Indiana, Chicago and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavs, who have won eight straight games, re-signed him as a free agent before this season. He's averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 minutes.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Cleveland Cavaliers
Tristan Thompson
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns light social media ablaze with historic scoring performances

Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns light social media ablaze with historic scoring performances

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes