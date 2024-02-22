National Basketball Association
Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell sits out first game back
Updated Feb. 22, 2024 7:45 p.m. ET

Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell sat out Cleveland's first game back from the break Thursday night against Orlando with an unspecified illness.

Mitchell, the NBA's fourth-leading scorer at 28.4 points per game, is having one of his best seasons. With Mitchell leading them, the Cavs have gone 23-5 since Dec. 16 and are second in the Eastern Conference.

Mitchell played in his fifth All-Star game last weekend at Indianapolis. He scored nine points in the East's record-setting 211-186 win. Mitchell also competed in the 3-point contest.

The Cavs gave the 27-year-old Mitchell an extra day off from practice on Wednesday. Mitchell is averaging career highs in rebounds (5.4), assists (6.3) and steals (1.9).

Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero, who has been slowed by an illness the past few days, was available to play. Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley said Banchero did not feel well at the morning shootaround but recovered enough to face the Cavs.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

