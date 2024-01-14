National Basketball Association
Bucks stun Kings on Damian Lillard's buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime
Published Jan. 14, 2024 11:28 p.m. ET

Damian Lillard swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to give the Milwaukee Bucks a stunning 143-142 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

The Kings led by four late in overtime, but Brook Lopez made a 3-pointer from the corner to pull the Bucks to 141-140 with 11.5 seconds remaining. De'Aaron Fox made one of two free throws before Lillard received a pass, dribbled across half court and sank the shot that gave the Bucks their 15th consecutive win over the Kings as the Fiserv Forum crowd erupted.

Lillard led the Bucks with 29 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Malik Beasley scored 23 points and Bobby Portis added 22.

The Bucks improved to 19-3 at home.

Fox finished with 32 points to lead the Kings, and Domantas Sabonis had his 10th triple-double of the season with 21 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds. Sabonis trails only Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has 12.

Milwaukee built a 12-point early in the fourth quarter but Sacramento fought back late to force overtime.

Kings coach Mike Brown stormed onto the court with 9:27 left in the fourth and began screaming at referee Intae Hwang and was immediately ejected while having to be restrained by Sacramento players. Malik Monk wrapped his arms around Brown and directed him off the court.

Antetokounmpo showed up on a late-afternoon injury report as being questionable with a right shoulder contusion but took the court for the 29th consecutive game. The two-time MVP has missed just one game this season, on Nov. 15 against Toronto.

The Bucks were without Khris Middleton, who rested his surgically repaired right-knee as the Bucks played their third game in four days.

Kevin Huerter, who sat out Sacramento's 112-93 loss on Friday night to the Philadelphia 76ers with a right ankle sprain, returned to the lineup and finished with 26 points.

The Bucks made 63% of their first-half shots, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range, but held a slim 68-66 margin as the Kings took 53 shots compared with 35 for Milwaukee.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

