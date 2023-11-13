Milwaukee Bucks Bucks forward Jae Crowder to undergo surgery, miss two months with adductor and abdominal tear Published Nov. 13, 2023 7:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder will miss about two months due to a left adductor and abdominal tear.

The Bucks announced the severity of Crowder’s injury Monday, two days after he got hurt in a 112-97 loss at Orlando. The Bucks said Crowder is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday and should miss about eight weeks.

Crowder, 33, had played in each of the Bucks’ first nine games this season and was averaging 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists and 26.7 minutes. The 6-foot-6 forward had made two starts.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

