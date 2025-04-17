National Basketball Association
Bucks' Damian Lillard is off blood-thinning medication and cleared for full basketball activity
National Basketball Association

Bucks' Damian Lillard is off blood-thinning medication and cleared for full basketball activity

Published Apr. 17, 2025 3:18 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is off blood-thinning medication and has been cleared for full basketball activity, a major step forward in his return from the deep vein thrombosis that has kept him out for the last month.

The Bucks still aren't indicating exactly when the seven-time all-NBA performer might play again, though he has been ruled out for their first playoff game. The Bucks are seeded fifth in the Eastern Conference and open the playoffs Saturday at Indiana against the fourth-seeded Pacers.

"This could have been career-threatening," Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. "Or it was. The fact there's a very good chance he's going to play in the playoffs for us, that's a godsend."

Lillard last played in a game on March 18. The Bucks announced a week later that Lillard had deep vein thrombosis in his right calf and was undergoing blood-thinning medication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep vein thrombosis is an abnormal clot within a vessel where the congealing of blood blocks the flow through on the way back to the heart.

"We're thrilled for Dame," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Thursday in a statement. "Our priority has always been Dame's health. We're grateful to our medical team for diagnosing and treating his DVT at an early stage, and for the world-renowned hematology specialists at Mayo Clinic. Every step of Dame's recovery has been at the direction of world-class medical professionals and their specific and strict protocols that have allowed for Dame's safe and healthy return to play."

Lillard's return enabled him to participate in the Bucks' Thursday practice.

"We didn't go a lot live today, but he was in practice throughout practice today," Rivers said. "Now we've just got to see where he's at physically. It's going to take a minute."

Lillard, 34, finished the regular season ranked 10th in scoring (24.9) and 10th in assists (7.1). He earned his ninth All-Star Game selection this year.

Milwaukee went 10-4 without Lillard over its last 14 regular-season games and enters the playoffs on an eight-game winning streak.

But the Bucks still know they're a much better team when Lillard's on the floor.

"We've gone from thinking it was like 99% out to now, very positive signs that he's going to be in at some point," Rivers said.

Rivers said he's hoping Lillard could return at some point in this series but added: "I just don't know."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Milwaukee Bucks
Damian Lillard
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Stay at Duke or go to the NBA? Where Cooper Flagg stands with his decision

Stay at Duke or go to the NBA? Where Cooper Flagg stands with his decision

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes