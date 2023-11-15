National Basketball Association
Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf strain) won't play Wednesday for Bucks at Toronto
National Basketball Association

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf strain) won't play Wednesday for Bucks at Toronto

Published Nov. 15, 2023 7:03 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a game for the first time this season Wednesday because of a strained right calf.

The Bucks released an injury report Wednesday afternoon that ruled out the two-time MVP for that night's game with the Toronto Raptors.

Antetokounmpo had played in each of the Bucks' first 10 games this season. The 7-footer is averaging 29.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Antetokounmpo played 35 minutes and had 35 points and 11 rebounds Monday in a 118-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Watch the moment Vikings safety Camryn Bynum was reunited with his wife Lalanie

Watch the moment Vikings safety Camryn Bynum was reunited with his wife Lalanie

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes