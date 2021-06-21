National Basketball Association
Where do Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and the Nets go from here? Where do Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and the Nets go from here?
National Basketball Association

Where do Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and the Nets go from here?

20 mins ago

A matter of inches decided Brooklyn's season.

If the tip of Kevin Durant's shoe hadn't brushed the line in the final seconds of regulation in Game 7, the Brooklyn Nets could very well be in the Eastern Conference finals in place of the Milwaukee Bucks.

But, as Durant put it in his postgame news conference, his "big ass foot stepped on the line," and the game went to overtime.

From there, Durant and the Nets ran out of steam, mustering just two points via Bruce Brown in Saturday's 115-111 overtime loss.

James Harden went 0-for-2 in the extra frame, while Durant went 0-for-6.

And just like that, the East's second-seed ⁠— which finished the regular season 48-24 ⁠— was out of the NBA playoffs.

With all due credit to Giannis Antetokounmpo & Co., Brooklyn bouncing out of the playoffs still came as quite a shock.

The "Big 3" of Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving was primed to make at least a run to the Finals, if not win it all. In the wake of Brooklyn's exit, the "First Things First" crew reviewed what went wrong for the Nets, and where the team goes from here.

For Nick Wright, the failure fell at the feet of head coach Steve Nash.

"We also have to talk about one of the big reasons they didn't win Game 7," Wright said, "which is they are a poorly coached team. … Most important, in overtime, when the entire world knows Kevin Durant is gassed … that's what timeouts are for, buddy. Call timeout, draw up a play, give KD two minutes to sit down and breathe, and maybe you win. Coaching still matters."

Nick Wright reveals the biggest reason Nets lost Game 7 to Bucks | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright and Chris Broussard discuss the Nets' playoff run, and Nick names one big reason why the Nets were unsuccessful in putting away the Bucks.

Durant played all 53 minutes of Game 7, after clocking 40:22 in Game 6 and 48 in Game 5. Injuries played a huge part in the reason why Nash was so dependent on his superstar, though.

Harden was hampered by a balky hamstring, as evidenced by his averages of 30.6% shooting from the field and 19.2% from distance in Games 5, 6 and 7.

And Irving missed that trio of games, along with the bulk of Game 4, after suffering a right ankle sprain in that contest.

Injuries were a common thread during most of Brooklyn's season, with each of the "Big 3" missing time throughout the year.

For Brandon Marshall, the injury bug doomed the Nets.

As for the future, Kevin Wildes is beyond bullish for Brooklyn.

Much of that has to do with Durant, who somehow managed to not only fully recover after missing 2019-20 with an Achilles injury, but he somehow improved.

"The big question coming into this season was: ‘Hey, is KD going to get back to here?’ Somehow, a two-time Finals MVP went to here," Wildes said, gesturing to a higher level.

Expectations for the Nets were high when they acquired Harden back in January, but the team ultimately fell short.

With an offseason to jell and presumably get healthy, Year 2 of Brooklyn's "Big 3" could be championship or bust ⁠— by any measure.

For more up-to-date news on all things Nets, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Emotional Rescue
National Basketball Association

Emotional Rescue

Emotional Rescue
With a unique and deeply personal coaching style, Monty Williams has the close-knit Suns thinking title, Melissa Rohlin writes.
38 mins ago
Rising Up
National Basketball Association

Rising Up

Rising Up
The Hawks got a total team effort on Sunday in Game 7 to defeat the Sixers and advance to the Eastern Conference finals.
12 hours ago
Top Moments: Clips-Suns, Hawks-76ers
National Basketball Association

Top Moments: Clips-Suns, Hawks-76ers

Top Moments: Clips-Suns, Hawks-76ers
The NBA playoffs rolled on Sunday, with the Suns topping the Clippers in Game 1 and the Hawks stunning the Sixers in Game 7.
13 hours ago
Heat Wave
National Basketball Association

Heat Wave

Heat Wave
Led by Devin Booker, the Suns received contributions from across their roster in their Game 1 win over the LA Clippers.
17 hours ago
Win $1,000 on Hawks-Sixers Game 7
National Basketball Association

Win $1,000 on Hawks-Sixers Game 7

Win $1,000 on Hawks-Sixers Game 7
It's all on the line Sunday in Philadelphia, as the Hawks and Sixers square off in Game 7. Here's how you can win $1,000.
23 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks