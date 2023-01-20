National Basketball Association
Anthony Davis making 'pain-free' progress, could re-join Lakers next week
1 day ago

Lakers star big man Anthony Davis is eyeing next week as a possible return window from his foot injury.

According to a report from ESPN, Davis is making "pain-free progress" in his rehabilitation process on his right foot. The team begins a five-day road stint Jan. 28 against Boston.

Davis was sidelined "indefinitely" with the injury on Dec. 16, and has steadily been ramping up his workout intensity as he's worked towards rejoining the squad. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said earlier this week that Davis looked solid in individual drills, adding that he faced minimal resistance from a health standpoint.

"Anthony Davis is, as we speak right now, potentially a week away from returning. He's going to continue the ramp-up process and go through a couple full-fledge practices full-court. And it'll be all about how his body responds the next day. But if everything continues to go the right way, he will be back playing for the Lakers next week in Crypto.com Arena and be with them for that entire road trip."



Davis has missed 20 games this season. He was absent for 40 games in 2021-22, and 36 the season prior.  

This season, Davis has averaged 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals per game on 59.4% shooting from the field and 29% from beyond the arc in 25 games. His early-season tirade included an MVP-esque stretch in which he became just the third player in NBA history to post at least 25 points and 12 boards on 50% shooting in eight consecutive games.

Los Angeles is currently 20-25 and 13th in the West, but is within just two games of the 10th spot.

