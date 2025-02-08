National Basketball Association Anthony Davis exits Mavs debut with apparent non-contact groin injury Published Feb. 8, 2025 5:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Anthony Davis has left the bench area in his debut with the Dallas Mavericks after sustaining an injury late in the third quarter Saturday against Houston.

The team said he was doubtful to return because of a lower-body injury.

Davis came to the Mavericks in the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. One of the many criticisms of the trade was Davis' history of injuries.

The 31-year-old missed two games with the Lakers before the blockbuster deal because of an abdominal strain, and he sat the first two games with the Mavericks after joining the team on a five-game road trip.

Davis went down without contact as Alperen Sengun drove past him for a layup. He was grabbing his groin area as he walked slowly toward the offensive end and stayed in the corner near the Dallas bench while his team ran the offense.

Davis didn't try to go back the other way after the Rockets regained possession. The Mavericks committed a foul to stop the clock and get Davis out of the game. He stayed in the bench area briefly before leaving the court.

Davis had 24 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the first half.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

