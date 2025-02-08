National Basketball Association
Anthony Davis exits Mavs debut with apparent non-contact groin injury
National Basketball Association

Anthony Davis exits Mavs debut with apparent non-contact groin injury

Published Feb. 8, 2025 5:35 p.m. ET

Anthony Davis has left the bench area in his debut with the Dallas Mavericks after sustaining an injury late in the third quarter Saturday against Houston.

The team said he was doubtful to return because of a lower-body injury.

Davis came to the Mavericks in the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. One of the many criticisms of the trade was Davis' history of injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old missed two games with the Lakers before the blockbuster deal because of an abdominal strain, and he sat the first two games with the Mavericks after joining the team on a five-game road trip.

Davis went down without contact as Alperen Sengun drove past him for a layup. He was grabbing his groin area as he walked slowly toward the offensive end and stayed in the corner near the Dallas bench while his team ran the offense.

Davis didn't try to go back the other way after the Rockets regained possession. The Mavericks committed a foul to stop the clock and get Davis out of the game. He stayed in the bench area briefly before leaving the court.

Davis had 24 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the first half.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NBA buyout market tracker: Ben Simmons reportedly joining Clippers

2025 NBA buyout market tracker: Ben Simmons reportedly joining Clippers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Image Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes