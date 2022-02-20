National Basketball Association NBA All-Star Game 2022 Top Moments: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is officially underway in Cleveland.

The best basketball players in the world have taken the court for the NBA's annual showcase, as Team LeBron battles Team Durant in celebration of the league's 75th anniversary season.

Joining LeBron James in the starting lineup are Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).

The starters for Team Durant are Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Andrew Wiggins (Warriors) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), who replaces Durant (knee injury) in the starting lineup.

James is looking to extend his winning streak (3-0) as an All-Star team captain, which he has been in each of the four years since the league adopted a draft format to choose teams.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's All-Star Game.

Legends of the game

Before the All-Star Game tipped off, members of the NBA's 75-year anniversary team gathered for a team photo, with the opportunity of legends from the past to connect with current superstars of the NBA.

12 on the rise!

When the game finally got underway, Morant was the player to get the first major highlight of the night, catching a reverse alley-oop to get the fans off their feet.

Finals flashback … and preview?

Antetokounmpo and Booker faced one another in the NBA Finals last season, and are facing one another again in the All-Star Game. With the two trading buckets, it could be a glimpse into the future.

A brief appearance

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul made a brief appearance in the All-Star Game in the first quarter but quickly exited the game.

Paul's entrance into the game was a bit surprising, as it was revealed before the game that he had suffered a right thumb fracture in his last game before the All-Star break and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.