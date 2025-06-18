National Basketball Association
ace bailey
Ace Bailey NBA draft scouting report, projections, strengths, stats

Published Jun. 23, 2025 10:45 a.m. ET

With the NBA Draft just days away, check out the latest scouting report for Ace Bailey.

Scouting Report

Bailey is a high-ceiling player with the tools to excel both offensively and defensively. Early in the season, he and Harper became the second freshman duo in 15 years to both score 35+ points in a game, joining Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox.

Latest Projections

John Fanta’s latest mock has Bailey going to the Charlotte Hornets as the #4 overall pick. Here’s Fanta:

"I don’t see Bailey going past fourth in the draft because any way you slice it, his 6-10 frame coupled with guard skills makes him one of the most unique one-and-done prospects we’ve seen. His offensive prowess is special when he’s cooking from the perimeter, but shot selection is a real issue at times. He also has some maturing to do defensively. But, to average 18-and-7 on 46% shooting in the Big Ten as a freshman when you’re the focal point of any defense speaks to his skillset."

Jason McIntyre's latest mock also has Bailey going to the Hornets. Here's McIntyre:

"Keep an eye on the Hornets trying to package this pick and center Mark Williams in a swing for the fences. The Hornets have a lot of young talent, like Nick Smith, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges that could look like Indiana in a couple years with the right coach. I don’t love a lot of the noise from Bailey lately. He almost seems like a guy who's all about himself."

Strengths

  • Upside
  • Athlete
  • Defender

2024-25 College Stats

