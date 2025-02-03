National Basketball Association 2025 NBA odds: Will Lakers or Mavericks win more regular-season games? Published Feb. 3, 2025 11:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It was the NBA trade heard 'round the globe.

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks shipped superstar point guard Luka Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for perennial All-Star Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick.

And suddenly, two Western Conference contenders look completely different.

Which squad will win more in the immediate aftermath of the blockbuster swap?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 3.

More regular-season wins

Los Angeles Lakers: -320 (bet $10 to win $13.13 total)

Dallas Mavericks: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Which team wins more in the regular season could come down to health, as well as who had the most wins when the trade happened.

As of Feb. 3, the Lakers have 28 wins compared to 26 for the Mavericks. L.A. has 35 games left to play in the regular season and Dallas has 32.

Now, moving on to health.

Universally, Dončić is considered one of the best players in … the universe. However, due to injury, he only played in 22 games as a member of the Mavs this season, missing 27.

As a member of the Lakers, he remains out with a calf injury.

Davis, on the other hand, has missed just six games this season, but is currently sidelined with an abdominal injury.

On the season, Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. Dončić, who led the NBA in scoring just a season ago, is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

According to a report by ESPN, Los Angeles hopes to have Dončić make his Lakers debut before the Feb. 16 All-Star Game.

As for Davis, he suffered that abdominal strain on Jan. 29, and at the time, the Lakers announced that he would be re-evaluated in a week's time.

Dallas and L.A. will face off twice more this season: on Feb. 25 in Los Angeles and on April 9 in Dallas.

The Mavs lead the regular-season series 1-0.

