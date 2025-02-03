National Basketball Association
2025 NBA odds: Will Lakers or Mavericks win more regular-season games?
National Basketball Association

2025 NBA odds: Will Lakers or Mavericks win more regular-season games?

Published Feb. 3, 2025 11:57 a.m. ET

It was the NBA trade heard 'round the globe. 

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks shipped superstar point guard Luka Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for perennial All-Star Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick. 

And suddenly, two Western Conference contenders look completely different. 

Which squad will win more in the immediate aftermath of the blockbuster swap?

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 3. 

More regular-season wins

Los Angeles Lakers: -320 (bet $10 to win $13.13 total)
Dallas Mavericks: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Which team wins more in the regular season could come down to health, as well as who had the most wins when the trade happened. 

As of Feb. 3, the Lakers have 28 wins compared to 26 for the Mavericks. L.A. has 35 games left to play in the regular season and Dallas has 32.

Now, moving on to health. 

Universally, Dončić is considered one of the best players in … the universe. However, due to injury, he only played in 22 games as a member of the Mavs this season, missing 27. 

As a member of the Lakers, he remains out with a calf injury.

Davis, on the other hand, has missed just six games this season, but is currently sidelined with an abdominal injury.

On the season, Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. Dončić, who led the NBA in scoring just a season ago, is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists. 

According to a report by ESPN, Los Angeles hopes to have Dončić make his Lakers debut before the Feb. 16 All-Star Game. 

As for Davis, he suffered that abdominal strain on Jan. 29, and at the time, the Lakers announced that he would be re-evaluated in a week's time. 

Dallas and L.A. will face off twice more this season: on Feb. 25 in Los Angeles and on April 9 in Dallas. 

The Mavs lead the regular-season series 1-0.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kings trade De'Aaron Fox to Spurs, acquire Zach LaVine from Bulls in reported deal

Kings trade De'Aaron Fox to Spurs, acquire Zach LaVine from Bulls in reported deal

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes