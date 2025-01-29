National Basketball Association 2025 NBA odds: Can Thunder, Cavaliers reach 65 wins? Published Jan. 29, 2025 2:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There are two NBA teams that have set themselves apart from the rest so far this season.

Those squads are the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As of Jan. 29, OKC is atop the league at 37-8, and Cleveland is just behind it, at 37-9.

Let's take a look at their Over/Under win totals for this season at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 29, before we dive into what those regular-season wins could mean in the playoffs.

Oklahoma City Thunder Regular Season Wins 24-25

Over 64.5 wins: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 64.5 wins: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers Regular Season Wins 24-25

Over 62.5 wins: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Under 62.5 wins: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)

If an NBA team can win 65 games in a season, history says it figures to be in pretty good shape going into the playoffs.

Consider this: 21 teams in NBA history have won 65-plus games in the regular season, and 15 of them have won the championship that season.

Of those six teams that won 65 regular-season games but did not win the championship, one lost in the NBA Finals (the 73-9 Warriors!), three lost in the conference finals, one lost in the conference semifinals, and one lost in the first round (the 67-15 Mavericks!).

Another note: The last time two teams won 60 or more games in a season was in 2016-17, when the Warriors went 67-15 and the Spurs went 61-21. The year before that, Golden State went 73-9, while San Antonio went 67-15.

OKC is currently on pace to win 67 games. Cleveland is on pace to win 65. The two teams are 1-1 head-to-head this season.

Could an NBA Finals matchup be on the horizon?

