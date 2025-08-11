National Basketball Association 2025-26 NBA Schedule Release: Date, When Does the Season Start, Christmas Games Published Aug. 11, 2025 10:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2024-25 NBA season and 2025 NBA Draft behind us, it's time to start thinking about the upcoming NBA season. Stay up to date with everything you need to know about the 2025-26 NBA Schedule release below:

When is the 2025-26 NBA Schedule Release?

The NBA announced that the 2025-26 regular season schedule will be released this week. Fans can tune in to Good Morning America (ABC) and the TODAY Show (NBC) on Tuesday morning for the schedule. The regular-season schedule will include dates and opponents for 80 of each team’s 82 games. There will also be two games announced as part of the Emirates NBA Cup with dates TBD.

When does the 2025-26 NBA Season start?

While we don't know everything about the 2025-26 NBA season yet, we do know that NBA Opening Night will be October 21, 2025. Below are the NBA Opening Night matchups on NBC:

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

Opening night will see Kevin Durant head back to Oklahoma City with his new team, and watch his former team raise their NBA championship banner. The other game will see Stephen Curry and LeBron James play against one another in another star-studded Western Conference class.

2025 NBA Christmas Day Schedule

NBA Christmas Day Games will be spread across ABC and ESPN. Here's the matchups:

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

Houston Rockets at LA Lakers

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

On Christmas, there's a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Finals with the Nuggets hosting the Timberwolves. Also, Cooper Flagg and the new-look Mavs head to San Francisco to take on Curry and the Warriors. The lone Eastern Conference matchup will see the Cavs head to Madison Square Garden for a date with the Knicks.

Past NBA Schedule Release Dates

2024-25: Aug. 15, 2024

2023-24: Aug. 17, 2023

2022-23: Aug. 17, 2022

2021-22: Aug. 20, 2021

2020-21: Dec. 4, 2020

2019-20: Aug. 13, 2019

2018-19: Aug. 10, 2018

2017-18: Aug. 14, 2017

2016-17: Aug, 11, 2016

2015-16: Aug. 12, 2015

2014-15: Aug, 13, 2014

2013-14: Aug. 6, 2013

2012-13: July 26, 2012

2011-12: July 19, 2011

2010-11: Aug. 10, 2010

2009-10: Aug. 4, 2009

2008-09: Aug. 6, 2008

2025-26 Regular Season Games Already Announced

We do know the dates of three international games for the upcoming NBA season:

November 1, 2025: Pistons vs. Mavs in Mexico City, Mexico

January 15, 2026: Grizzlies vs. Magic in Berlin, Germany

January 18: 2026: Magic vs. Grizzlies in London, UK

2025-26 NBA Schedule and Key Dates

Oct. 2, 2025: NBA Preseason begins with NBA Abu Dhabi Games

Oct. 21, 2025: Regular Season starts

Oct. 31, 2025: Emirates NBA Cup starts

Dec. 16, 2025: Emirates NBA Cup Championship

Feb. 13-15, 2026: NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles, CA

