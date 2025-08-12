National Basketball Association 2025-26 NBA Schedule Release: Date, Key Opening Week Games Released, Christmas, MLK Day Updated Aug. 12, 2025 9:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA, along with its main broadcast partners, released some key opening week and holiday matchups on Tuesday morning. Stay up to date with everything you need to know about the 2025-26 NBA Schedule release below:

When is the 2025-26 NBA Schedule Release?

The NBA announced that the 2025-26 regular season schedule will be released this week. Fans who tuned in to Good Morning America (ABC) and the TODAY Show (NBC) on Tuesday morning were given a preview of some of the key early matches. The full regular-season schedule will be announced on Thursday and will include dates and opponents for 80 of each team’s 82 games.

When does the 2025-26 NBA Season start?

While we don't know everything about the 2025-26 NBA season yet, we do know that NBA Opening Night will be October 21, 2025. Below are the NBA Opening Night matchups on NBC:

Opening night will see Kevin Durant head back to Oklahoma City with his new team, and watch his former team raise their NBA championship banner. The other game will see Stephen Curry and LeBron James play against one another in another star-studded Western Conference class.

Opening Week on ESPN

The next day on ESPN will feature a load of big names, including Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Victor Wembanyama and this year's #1 pick, Cooper Flagg.

On Thursday, October 23, ESPN will also have a NBA Finals rematch. Here's the schedule for that day:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers - 7:30 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors - 10 p.m. ET

Peacock Exclusives (October 27)

The first NBA game on Peacock will feature Cade Cunningham's Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Check out the double-header matchup below:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons - 7 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves - 9:30 p.m. ET

2025 NBA Christmas Day Schedule

NBA Christmas Day Games will be spread across ABC and ESPN. On Christmas, there's a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Finals with the Nuggets hosting the Timberwolves. Also, Cooper Flagg and the new-look Mavs head to San Francisco to take on Curry and the Warriors. The lone Eastern Conference matchup will see the Cavs head to Madison Square Garden for a date with the Knicks. Here are the matchups:

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks - 12 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder - 2:30 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors - 5 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets at LA Lakers - 8 p.m. ET

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets - 10:30 p.m. ET

MLK Day - Monday, January 19, 2026

MLK Day will also host a quadruple header on NBC and Peacock. The first matchup is exclusively on Peacock while the other three will be available on both:

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks - 1 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers - 2:30 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks - 5 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons - 8 p.m. ET

Past NBA Schedule Release Dates

2024-25: Aug. 15, 2024

2023-24: Aug. 17, 2023

2022-23: Aug. 17, 2022

2021-22: Aug. 20, 2021

2020-21: Dec. 4, 2020

2019-20: Aug. 13, 2019

2018-19: Aug. 10, 2018

2017-18: Aug. 14, 2017

2016-17: Aug, 11, 2016

2015-16: Aug. 12, 2015

2014-15: Aug, 13, 2014

2013-14: Aug. 6, 2013

2012-13: July 26, 2012

2011-12: July 19, 2011

2010-11: Aug. 10, 2010

2009-10: Aug. 4, 2009

2008-09: Aug. 6, 2008

2025-26 Regular Season Games Already Announced

We do know the dates of three international games for the upcoming NBA season:

November 1, 2025: Pistons vs. Mavs in Mexico City, Mexico

January 15, 2026: Grizzlies vs. Magic in Berlin, Germany

January 18: 2026: Magic vs. Grizzlies in London, UK

2025-26 NBA Schedule and Key Dates

Oct. 2, 2025: NBA Preseason begins with NBA Abu Dhabi Games

Oct. 21, 2025: Regular Season starts

Oct. 31, 2025: Emirates NBA Cup starts

Dec. 16, 2025: Emirates NBA Cup Championship

Feb. 13-15, 2026: NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles, CA

