2023 NBA Finals MVP Odds: Celtics' Jayson Tatum current favorite

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, with the second round already underway.

Even though the NBA Finals are still roughly a month away, bettors are looking at NBA Finals MVP odds as they try to predict which player will lead their team to a title.

Eight teams are still in the hunt, but who from those teams will emerge as most valuable?

Let's take a look and see how oddsmakers view the current race for NBA Finals MVP (odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS TO WIN 2023 NBA FINALS MVP*

Jayson Tatum : +260 (bet $10 to win $36)

Nikola Jokic: +350 (bet $10 to win $45)

Steph Curry : +700 (bet $10 to win $80)

Jaylen Brown : +800 (bet $10 to win $90)

Joel Embiid: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)

LeBron James: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)

Anthony Davis: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

James Harden: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Jamal Murray: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Kevin Durant: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Jimmy Butler: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Devin Booker: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Jalen Brunson: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)

Julius Randle: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710)

Malcolm Brogdon: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910)

Klay Thompson : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910)

Tyrese Maxey: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

*odds as of 5/4/2023

Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum — the current favorite to win NBA Finals MVP — finished fourth in regular season MVP voting after averaging 30.1 points. However, he's not the only C appearing in the top five, as teammate Jaylen Brown currently has the fourth-best odds of winning the award. Remember, Boston reached the NBA Finals last season because of the Tatum-Brown tandem. During that time, Tatum won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, and Brown led the team in scoring during the Finals before losing to Golden State.



After Tatum comes Nikola Jokic with the next-best odds to snag the award. The Joker is leading Denver to one of its best seasons in franchise history. The two-time regular season MVP averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists during his 2022-2023 regular season campaign. And since playoffs have tipped off, he has stepped it up even more, averaging 27.7 points, 13.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

Third on the odds board is Steph Curry — defending NBA champion and defending Finals MVP. After Steph won his first Bill Russell Trophy, he and his Golden State Warriors were inconsistent during the regular season. Somehow, though, the Warriors are still fighting for their fifth Larry O'Brien Trophy in nine seasons. Steph "The Chef" cooked up a 50-point performance in Golden State's Game 7 win over Sacramento in the first round. Steph's odds of winning this award will be much shorter if Curry and his squad make it to the last dance.

This year, Joel Embiid won his first regular season MVP. Can Philly's big man become the first player since 2013 to win both the MVP and Finals MVP awards in the same season?

Embiid was also the regular-season scoring leader, but in the 76ers' first-round series, he averaged only 20 points. Now that Joel has returned to action following an LCL sprain in his right knee, he will try to get back on track to lead his team deep into playoffs and put himself in a position to win a Finals MVP, too.

Did Joel Embiid deserve the MVP award over Nikola Jokić? The MVP race is over as Joel Embiid snags his first award 73-to-15 votes over Nikola Jokić.

The sixth-best odds belong to King LeBron James (+1100). LeBron's scoring and playmaking prowess — among other strengths — has typically meant that he's viewed as the best player on every team he's played for. But through the Lakers' first seven postseason matchups, both James and teammate Anthony Davis are scoring 22.1 points per contest. Can LeBron will LA to its first Finals appearance since The Bubble and separate himself from the pack enough to be crowned Finals MVP? If any player can do it, he is certainly the man for the job.

Jimmy Butler is at the other end of the spectrum, with long odds of +3000. Jimmy Buckets' odds shortened following the Heat's historic first-round upset of the No. 1-seed Bucks. The No. 8-seeded Heat accomplished that upset largely because of Butler's legendary performances. He averaged 37.6 points in the five-game series. Like LeBron and the Lakers, Butler and the Heat seek their first Finals appearance since The Bubble.

