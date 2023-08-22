National Basketball Association 2023 FIBA World Cup odds: United States heavy favorite to win Published Aug. 22, 2023 11:45 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Basketball fans looking for their fix during the offseason can check out the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. And bettors who want to throw down some cash on the tourney can get in on that action, too.

The 32-team competition will be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia beginning this Friday through Sept. 10. The United States is in Group C along with Jordan, Greece and New Zealand.

Sixteen teams advance to the second round, and eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals, with games taking place Sept. 5-6.

The semifinals are Sept. 8, with the championship and third-place games on Sept. 10 in Pasay, Philippines. The fifth- and seventh-place games will take place on Sept. 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into the odds for this exciting tournament.

2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Odds*

United States: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

France: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Canada: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Australia: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Serbia: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Spain: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Slovenia: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

Germany: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Lithuania: +3600 (bet $10 to win $370 total)

Italy: +3600 (bet $10 to win $370 total)

Greece: +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

Dominican Republic: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Brazil: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Latvia: +16000 (bet $10 to win $1,610 total)

Montenegro: +27000 (bet $10 to win $2,710 total)

Finland: +27000 (bet $10 to win $2,710 total)

Georgia: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Venezuela: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Mexico: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Japan: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

South Sudan: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

New Zealand: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Philippines: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Puerto Rico: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Jordan: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Lebanon: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Angola: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Iran: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Egypt: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cape Verde: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

China: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cote d'Ivoire: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

*odds as of 8/22/2023

Team USA vs. Germany Highlights Team USA played its fifth and final exhibition game against Germany. See the highlights from its comeback win!

RELATED: USA Basketball brought in help for practices

The United States men's national team is coached by Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors. Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers and Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat are Kerr's assistants.

The U.S. roster boasts four NBA All-Stars — Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies and Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Who are you backing at the FIBA Basketball World Cup? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NBA and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share