National Basketball Association
2023-24 NBA odds: Lakers' playoff chances, LeBron's odds for 40,000 points
National Basketball Association

2023-24 NBA odds: Lakers' playoff chances, LeBron's odds for 40,000 points

Published Jan. 2, 2024 12:11 p.m. ET

It's been a historic season for LeBron James, and more milestones are ahead for the four-time NBA champion and MVP.

James led the Lakers to an undefeated record in the inaugural In-Season Tournament, earning MVP honors as Los Angeles beat the Indiana Pacers 123-109 for the title in Las Vegas on Dec. 9. During the tournament, James eclipsed 39,000 career points, after he had already passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) as the NBA's all-time regular-season leading scorer on Feb. 7 of last year.

RELATED: NBA Power Rankings – Thunder new No. 1

James — with 39,440 career regular-season points — is expected to hit 40,000 in February or March.

ADVERTISEMENT

But not everything has been rosy for the Lakers this season.

After starting 9-6, the Lakers have lost eight of their past 11 games to fall to 10th in the Western Conference at 17-17.

The Lakers entered the season with +1200 odds to win the title. Their odds climbed to +1900 after falling to 11-9 heading into December.

Let's take a look at the current odds for the Lakers and James this season, with analysis from FOX Sports NBA Writer Ric Bucher.

LeBRON JAMES TO SCORE 40,000th POINT: 

Feb. 8 vs. Denver Nuggets: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)
Feb. 9 vs. New Orleans Pelicans: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)
Feb. 13 vs. Detroit Pistons: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Feb. 14 at Utah Jazz: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Feb. 22 at Golden State Warriors: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Feb. 23 vs. San Antonio Spurs: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Feb. 25 at Phoenix Suns: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Feb. 28 at Los Angeles Clippers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Feb: 29 vs Washington Wizards: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
March 2 vs. Denver Nuggets: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
March 4 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
March 6 vs. Sacramento Kings: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Lakers win NBA title: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Lakers win Western Conference: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Lakers win Pacific Division: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Lakers make playoffs
Yes: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total) | No: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

LeBron James wins NBA MVP: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
LeBron James wins Clutch Player of the Year: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Bucher said the Lakers raised eyebrows by celebrating in the locker room — including spraying champagne — after winning the In-Season Tournament.

"Returning to the grind of the regular season after an emotional and mental release like that — especially with the opportunities offered in Las Vegas to continue the celebration elsewhere — had to be a challenge," Bucher said.

Are you backing James and the Lakers to make another deep postseason run? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NBA and other sports.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Our 2024 sports wish list: A USWNT bounceback, the Ohtani show and a healthy Aaron Rodgers

Our 2024 sports wish list: A USWNT bounceback, the Ohtani show and a healthy Aaron Rodgers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes