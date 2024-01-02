National Basketball Association 2023-24 NBA odds: Lakers' playoff chances, LeBron's odds for 40,000 points Published Jan. 2, 2024 12:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's been a historic season for LeBron James, and more milestones are ahead for the four-time NBA champion and MVP.

James led the Lakers to an undefeated record in the inaugural In-Season Tournament, earning MVP honors as Los Angeles beat the Indiana Pacers 123-109 for the title in Las Vegas on Dec. 9. During the tournament, James eclipsed 39,000 career points, after he had already passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) as the NBA's all-time regular-season leading scorer on Feb. 7 of last year.

James — with 39,440 career regular-season points — is expected to hit 40,000 in February or March.

But not everything has been rosy for the Lakers this season.

After starting 9-6, the Lakers have lost eight of their past 11 games to fall to 10th in the Western Conference at 17-17.

The Lakers entered the season with +1200 odds to win the title. Their odds climbed to +1900 after falling to 11-9 heading into December.

Let's take a look at the current odds for the Lakers and James this season, with analysis from FOX Sports NBA Writer Ric Bucher.

LeBRON JAMES TO SCORE 40,000th POINT:

Feb. 8 vs. Denver Nuggets: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Feb. 9 vs. New Orleans Pelicans: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Feb. 13 vs. Detroit Pistons: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Feb. 14 at Utah Jazz: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Feb. 22 at Golden State Warriors: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Feb. 23 vs. San Antonio Spurs: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Feb. 25 at Phoenix Suns: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Feb. 28 at Los Angeles Clippers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Feb: 29 vs Washington Wizards: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

March 2 vs. Denver Nuggets: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

March 4 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

March 6 vs. Sacramento Kings: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Lakers win NBA title: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Lakers win Western Conference: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Lakers win Pacific Division: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Lakers make playoffs

Yes: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total) | No: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

LeBron James wins NBA MVP: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

LeBron James wins Clutch Player of the Year: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Bucher said the Lakers raised eyebrows by celebrating in the locker room — including spraying champagne — after winning the In-Season Tournament.

"Returning to the grind of the regular season after an emotional and mental release like that — especially with the opportunities offered in Las Vegas to continue the celebration elsewhere — had to be a challenge," Bucher said.

Are you backing James and the Lakers to make another deep postseason run? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NBA and other sports.

