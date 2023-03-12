United Rentals Work United 500 highlights: Top moments from Phoenix
There's a party going down in Arizona!
The NASCAR Cup Series' March schedule continues Sunday with the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
The 312-mile race is made up of three stages: an opening stage of 75 laps, followed by 115 laps in the second stage and ending with a 122-lap third and final stage.
It's all happening in front of a sold-out crowd at Phoenix Raceway, which is the backdrop for NASCAR's unveiling of a new aerodynamic package for short tracks and road courses.
Here are the top moments!
Seeing green
Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson has had the fastest car all weekend in practice and started on the pole Sunday after being as many as three-tenths faster than the rest of the field in qualifying.
Early contact
Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano got into each other on the exit of Turn 2, but both came out unscathed.
Elsewhere, William Byron opened up a three-second lead on Larson, while Denny Hamlin was racing third.
Stay tuned for updates!
PRE-RACE:
Setting the stage
Ahead of Sunday's action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what to watch for in Arizona.
Ahead of Sunday's start, NASCAR told drivers that they weren't able to run with windshield wipers.
- NASCAR unveiling new aero package at Phoenix Raceway
- Chase Elliott to miss about six weeks with broken leg
- NASCAR drivers weigh risks of recreational activities in wake of Chase Elliott injury
- Former F1 champion Jenson Button ready for ‘challenge’ of Cup Series
- Max Gutiérrez honors late brother in emotional Truck Series return
- Hendrick, Trackhouse build stability with drivers signed through at least 2025
