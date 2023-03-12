NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series

United Rentals Work United 500 highlights: Top moments from Phoenix

Updated Mar. 12, 2023 4:12 p.m. EDT

There's a party going down in Arizona!

The NASCAR Cup Series' March schedule continues Sunday with the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The 312-mile race is made up of three stages: an opening stage of 75 laps, followed by 115 laps in the second stage and ending with a 122-lap third and final stage. 

It's all happening in front of a sold-out crowd at Phoenix Raceway, which is the backdrop for NASCAR's unveiling of a new aerodynamic package for short tracks and road courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the top moments!

Seeing green

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson has had the fastest car all weekend in practice and started on the pole Sunday after being as many as three-tenths faster than the rest of the field in qualifying.

Early contact

Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano got into each other on the exit of Turn 2, but both came out unscathed.

Elsewhere, William Byron opened up a three-second lead on Larson, while Denny Hamlin was racing third.

Stay tuned for updates!

PRE-RACE:

Setting the stage

Ahead of Sunday's action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what to watch for in Arizona.

NASCAR RaceDay: United Rentals Work United 500

NASCAR RaceDay: United Rentals Work United 500

Ahead of Sunday's start, NASCAR told drivers that they weren't able to run with windshield wipers.

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Xfinity Series
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College basketball highlights: Penn State-Purdue, Houston-Memphis; Alabama wins
College basketball highlights: Penn State-Purdue, Houston-Memphis; Alabama wins
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness 2023 Image March Madness 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes