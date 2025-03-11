NASCAR Cup Series
I want it that way! John Hunter Nemechek car to feature Backstreet Boys at Las Vegas
I want it that way! John Hunter Nemechek car to feature Backstreet Boys at Las Vegas

Updated Mar. 11, 2025 2:48 p.m. ET

Backstreet's back, alright. 

Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek will hit the track for Sunday's race at Las Vegas in a car featuring renowned pop group the Backstreet Boys, Legacy Motor Club announced.

Nemechek's No. 42 car art promotes the eight-time Grammy-nominated band's recently announced residency, "Into The Millennium," at Sphere Las Vegas kicking off July 11.

John Hunter Nemechek's No. 42 car will feature the Backstreet Boys in Las Vegas.

[Read more: NASCAR Power Rankings: Can anyone dethrone Christopher Bell?]

"I'm beyond excited to have the Backstreet Boys on board our Toyota Camry for Las Vegas," Nemechek said. "Their music is legendary, and to have them represented on our car is really special. Hopefully, we can put on a great show and take this ride to Victory Lane — because as they say, ‘I want it that way!'"

The Pennzoil 400 gets underway Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 as Christopher Bell looks for a fourth straight Cup Series win this season.

