NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Tyler Reddick wins in overtime

The NASCAR Cup Series wrapped up its July schedule Sunday with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, where Tyler Reddick edged Ross Chastain by just over half a second to secure the win in overtime.

The 2.5-mile, 160-lap race returned for the first time since 2020 and was just the second on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 14-turn road course configuration.

Here are the top moments from Indiana:

Green!

It was five-wide going into Turn 1, which didn't work out well for anyone involved, especially Justin Haley, who went for an early spin and had to go to pit road.

Meanwhile, Reddick led the opening lap, while Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric battled for second.

Around they go

It was more chaos early, as Chastain spun in Turn 1, followed by Denny Hamlin spinning out in Turn 6. Both drivers were able to continue, but they fell back to 29th and 32nd, respectively.

Mayhem!

Things got off to a wild start and stayed that way as the first stage continued.

Chris Buescher's No. 17 Ford went up in flames, as he brought it to pit road at the end of the stage.

Elsewhere, Chase Elliott spun entering Turn 1 and went over a curb.

Heating up

Briscoe won the first stage, opting to stay out on the track and earn some stage points and pick up a playoff point. He was followed by Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, William Byron and Elliott.

Briscoe went to pit road from the race lead, while Blaney opted to stay out and inherit the top spot.

Elsewhere, it was trouble again for Kevin Harvick in Turn 1, going for a spin in front of traffic thanks to Alex Bowman and getting hit by Hamlin in the process to start the second stage.

The terrible turn

AJ Allmendinger went off into a sand trap, while Harrison Burton and Cole Custer both spun out in Turn 1.

Toyota 1-2-3 in Stage 2

Christopher Bell took the second stage win, followed by Kyle Busch and Bubba Wallace.

Meanwhile, Reddick and Bell were racing neck-and-neck as the third and final stage got underway.

Yellow flag

The caution was out with 22 laps to go in this one, as Ty Dillon took a hard hit from Kyle Larson, who lost his brakes entering Turn 1, to the right side of his car. Both drivers exited their cars.

Home stretch

The green flag returned with 18 laps remaining, as drivers pulled out all the stops to get an edge. Reddick held a 3.2-second lead over Blaney with just 10 laps to go.

Hot on his tail

Elliott dove to the inside of Blaney entering Turn 1 to take second as the final few laps approached.

Late restart

Bell blew a right front tire down the front stretch, and debris from his car scattered all over the track, causing a restart inside five laps to go.

Around they go

The field went spinning around Turn 1, as Reddick and Elliott were on the front row fighting for the win. Busch, Briscoe and Byron got caught in the crossfire and were spun around as well.

Then, Erik Jones got turned around in Turns 3 and 4, and then Austin Dillon got spun into the sand trap by Martin Truex Jr. to bring the caution flag out again.

Winner!

Reddick got around Chastain to take the top spot in overtime and seal the win.

