NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano Is Back But Watch Out For SVG
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano Is Back But Watch Out For SVG

Updated Jul. 21, 2026 1:58 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX Motorsports Insider

Just when it seemed like Joey Logano would never return to these power rankings, he goes out and wins the Cup race at North Wilkesboro.

Which means he's back.

Here are my power rankings as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Dropped out: William Byron (Last Week: 10), Carson Hocevar (Last Week: 9)

On the verge: Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Carson Hocevar, Erik Jones, Ryan Preece

Is Kyle Larson still on this list because he’s Kyle Larson? Maybe, especially considering he has finishes of 34th, 34th and 15th the last three weeks. But he had four consecutive top fives before that stretch.

A sixth at Atlanta and a fifth at North Wilkesboro shows that SVG isn’t just a road-course ace. And that should worry the competition.

Logano earned his first top five since the season-opener at Daytona with his win at North Wilkesboro. But he was 12th at Chicagoland and ninth at Atlanta. So things are looking up.

I know, I know, I do this every week. But here's a look at Wallace’s recent results: third, 21st, second, 22nd, sixth, 29th and sixth. There are enough solid finishes to keep him in these rankings.

Where did that hot season for Reddick go? Maybe it’s just the bad luck time of year for him. He has three finishes of 30th or worse in the last four races. But he still leads the series with five wins this year.

Bell had an uncharacteristically poor day with a 19th at North Wilkesboro. That was following a pair of second-place finishes, so he doesn’t fall too far on this list.

Blaney followed up the win at Atlanta with the pole at North Wilkesboro. He had to start in the back, though, and wound up 11th.

Briscoe has three top-three finishes in the last four races. The thing for Briscoe is he has had too many bad races this year with five finishes of 30th or worse. 

Gibbs has finished third or fourth in three of the last four races. He just consistently finds his way to the front. A speeding penalty at North Wilkesboro ruined his potential to win.

Hamlin had the field covered except for Logano at North Wilkesboro. He increased his regular-season points lead to 68 over Reddick, and that could pay benefits come The Chase. 

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