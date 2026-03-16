NASCAR Power Rankings: Hendrick, Gibbs Drivers Making Moves

Denny Hamlin wasn’t the only driver making moves up in the rankings this week. He is the only one who moved up with a victory.

Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs and Chris Buescher all made moves thanks to solid runs at Las Vegas.

Here are my rankings heading to one of the most difficult tracks on the circuit —Darlington Raceway.

Dropped out: Shane van Gisbergen (Last Week: 7)

On the verge: Chase Briscoe, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Preece, Zane Smith, Shane van Gisbergen

10. Chris Buescher (Last Week: Not Ranked)

Buescher finished sixth at Las Vegas and moved up to ninth in the Cup standings. He leads an RFK Racing contingent of cars that are all in the top 13.

9. Bubba Wallace (Last Week: 6)

Wallace started fourth and finished ninth as he moved up a spot to second in the standings. The 23XI Racing driver dropping in these rankings is more a matter of other drivers posting top-five finishes, while Wallace has had finishes from sixth to 11th all year.

8. William Byron (Last Week: 9)

Byron led 26 laps as he finished third at Las Vegas. Now he heads to Darlington, where he traditionally is strong. The Hendrick driver needs to pounce on the opportunity that Darlington presents him.

7. Kyle Larson (Last Week: 4)

Larson led 62 laps and finished second in each of the first two stages before winding up seventh. The Hendrick driver showed enough to feel that his season is headed in the right direction.

6. Chase Elliott (Last Week: 10)

For a moment near the end of the race, it appeared Elliott would have a shot at catching Hamlin. That didn’t happen but the Hendrick driver once again showed that he will be strong on the long runs this year.

5. Ty Gibbs (Last Week: 8)

Gibbs posted his third consecutive top-five finish with the fifth-place run at Las Vegas. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had speed near the end of last year, so this shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. But it feels like he is on the brink of winning a race now.

4. Ryan Blaney (Last Week: 2)

The lack of performance from the Team Penske cars at Las Vegas was a bit surprising. Blaney finished 16th, but he did win just a week earlier at Phoenix, so he isn’t falling too far down this list.

3. Christopher Bell (Last Week: 3)

Bell won the opening stage and led 31 laps overall at Las Vegas. The JGR driver has finishes of third, second and third in his last three races. That typically means a win should be coming soon.

2. Denny Hamlin (Last Week: 5)

Hamlin earned his first win of 2026. And there will be plenty more for the JGR driver if he continues to show the speed he did at Las Vegas.

1. Tyler Reddick (Last Week: 1)

Finishes of eighth and 13th in the two weeks after his three consecutive victories doesn’t say he’s lost a step. It says he and his 23XI team are human.