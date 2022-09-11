NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Playoffs: Bubba Wallace victorious in Hollywood Casino 400 16 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 continued Sunday with the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas City, where Bubba Wallace came out with the win after running as far back as 30th.

It was the second race of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in November, when just four drivers will compete in the highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

The 16 drivers who were part of the playoff field in Sunday's race included Joey Logano, William Byron , Denny Hamlin , Christopher Bell , Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson , Ross Chastain , Chase Elliott , Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch , Daniel Suárez, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon , Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick .

Here are the top moments from Kansas Speedway:

Green!

Bowman raced to an early lead, passing Reddick and Logano right out of the gate.

Heating up!

Off the restart, Reddick was able to overtake Bowman for first as things started heating up in Kansas.

Caution for No. 4

Elsewhere, Harvick got loose off Turn 4 and hit the wall hard, ending his race after just 35 laps. As the last driver in the playoff standings, Harvick's only route to the Round of 12 is a win at Bristol next week.

Trouble for the leader

As the first stage wound down, Reddick drew a caution after his right rear tire went down and he collided with the wall. Reddick joined Harvick as the second playoff driver out of Sunday's race early.

Bell takes Stage 1

The green flag was back out with nine laps to go in Stage 1, where Bell took the lead and held on to earn his third stage win of the year. Bell, who entered Sunday's race fourth in the standings, snagged some all-important playoff points in the process.

Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Wallace rounded out the top five behind Bell, while Michael McDowell took the lead to start Stage 2.

Issues for No. 23

Ty Gibbs, who was subbing in for an injured Kurt Busch, blew both his right tires. Just like that, he became the third driver to register a DNF. Elsewhere, Truex Jr. took the lead on Lap 98.

Yellow flags fly

The caution flag was back out in Stage 2 when Stenhouse Jr. hit the wall after blowing out his right rear tire.

Crash!

Elsewhere, there was a huge crash off the restart involving Harrison Burton, Corey LaJoie, Aric Almirola and Erik Jones.

Chaos ensues

Then, the eighth caution of the day came out when Busch spun out onto the grass, losing a rear tire.

Bowman wins Stage 2

Bowman, who came into Sunday's race 10th in the playoff standings, picked up the Stage 2 win after jumping to a significant lead after the restart. It's his second stage win of the year.

Bell, Byron, Wallace and Elliott followed Bowman, who also won the race off pit road immediately after.

Tough racing

Wallace was a force to be reckoned with in the third stage, passing Byron and Larson on the front stretch.

Make way!

Then, Wallace took the lead in Lap 200, passing Bowman — who led 78 consecutive laps prior.

Follow the leader

With just 20 laps to go, Wallace was racing first with Bell and Hamlin hot on his tail.

Winner!

In the end, Wallace held on to secure his second career Cup Series victory.

