NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR paint schemes: New and notable looks for 2025
Published Jan. 29, 2025 12:24 p.m. ET
With the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season upon us, check out some of the new and notable paint schemes hitting the track this year.
TYLER REDDICK
ROSS CHASTAIN
SHANE VAN GISBERGEN & CONNOR ZILISCH
BUBBA WALLACE
CHASE ELLIOTT
BRAD KESELOWSKI
KYLE LARSON
CHRISTOPHER BELL
WILLIAM BYRON
AUSTIN DILLON
TY GIBBS
NOAH GRAGSON
ALEX BOWMAN
CHASE BRISCOE
ZANE SMITH
RICKY STENHOUSE JR.
RILEY HERBST
JUSTIN ALLGAIER
MICHAEL MCDOWELL
CARSON HOCEVAR
COREY LAJOIE
JUSTIN HALEY
