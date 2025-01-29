NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR paint schemes: New and notable looks for 2025
Published Jan. 29, 2025 12:24 p.m. ET

With the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season upon us, check out some of the new and notable paint schemes hitting the track this year.

TYLER REDDICK

ROSS CHASTAIN

SHANE VAN GISBERGEN & CONNOR ZILISCH

BUBBA WALLACE

CHASE ELLIOTT

BRAD KESELOWSKI

KYLE LARSON

CHRISTOPHER BELL

WILLIAM BYRON

AUSTIN DILLON

TY GIBBS

NOAH GRAGSON

ALEX BOWMAN

CHASE BRISCOE

ZANE SMITH

RICKY STENHOUSE JR.

RILEY HERBST

JUSTIN ALLGAIER 

MICHAEL MCDOWELL

CARSON HOCEVAR

COREY LAJOIE

JUSTIN HALEY

