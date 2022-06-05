NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300: Top moments from WWT Raceway 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kicking off the NASCAR Cup Series ' June schedule is the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter in Madison, Illinois on Sunday, and we've got you covered from start to finish on FS1.

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway is hosting the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 for the first time. Sunday's race is made up of three stages — 45-95-100.

Here are the top moments from Illinois:

Green!

Things got heated early in this one, as Chase Briscoe battled Austin Cindric for the first lead of the race, dodging lots of divebombs from the start.

Trouble for the leader

Briscoe had a left rear tire go down that booted him out of the lead spot, which opened up room for Cindric to take over.

Stage 1 in the books

Cindric secured the opening-stage win, followed by Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain rounding out the top five.

Heating up

Hamlin got in the outside wall after some contact from Chastain, who Hamlin had been racing alongside for several laps.

Sending a message

Hamlin hit the wall hard, breaking a toe link in the process. His team was able to repair it and get Hamlin back on track, and Hamlin wasted no time getting back up and running.

Caution for Blaney

The yellow flag came out when Blaney took a spin in Turn 2 due to a left rear flat tire. The green flag was back out at Lap 101, with Michael McDowell leading Reddick, Aric Almirola, Christopher Bell and more.

Spin off Turn 4!

Chastain got into Chase Elliott's left rear. Harrison Burton and Bubba Wallace got caught up in the crossfire and became collateral damage.

