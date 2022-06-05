NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300: Logano victorious at WWT Raceway 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kicking off the NASCAR Cup Series ' June schedule was the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter in Madison, Illinois on Sunday, and Joey Logano came out on top in overtime after a heated race.

With the win, Logano becomes the first driver to win a Cup race at Gateway.

Here are the top moments from Illinois:

Green!

Things got heated early in this one, as Chase Briscoe battled Austin Cindric for the first lead of the race, dodging lots of divebombs from the start.

Trouble for the leader

Briscoe had a left rear tire go down that booted him out of the lead spot, which opened up room for Cindric to take over.

Stage 1 in the books

Cindric secured the opening-stage win, followed by Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain rounding out the top five.

Heating up

Hamlin got in the outside wall after some contact from Chastain, who Hamlin had been racing alongside for several laps.

Sending a message

Hamlin hit the wall hard, breaking a toe link in the process. His team was able to repair it and get Hamlin back on track, and Hamlin wasted no time getting back up and running.

Caution for Blaney

The yellow flag came out when Blaney took a spin in Turn 2 due to a left rear flat tire. The green flag was back out at Lap 101, with Michael McDowell leading Reddick, Aric Almirola, Christopher Bell and more.

Spin off Turn 4!

Chastain got into Chase Elliott's left rear. Harrison Burton and Bubba Wallace got caught up in the crossfire and became collateral damage.

Record-setting race

With more than 20 laps led and counting, McDowell broke his career-high mark for laps led in a single race.

Caution back out

Wallace took a big spin in Turn 3, thanks to Ricky Stenhouse Jr., but the green flag returned at Lap 135.

Stage 2 done

Kurt Busch came out on top after a chaotic second stage, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Almirola rounding out the top five spots.

Trouble off Turn 2!

Reddick spun down to the inside of the track to being out another caution, ending a long green flag run.

On the move

The green flag was back out with 51 laps to go with Erik Jones leading — but not for long. Another caution came out when Briscoe got up and into the wall in Turn 4 and Stenhouse Jr. spun around off Turn 2.

Logano took the lead after putting a power move on Kyle Busch when things were green again.

Seeing yellow

Cole Custer spun and backed it into the outside wall in Turn 2, thanks to Todd Gilliland, bringing out the ninth caution of the day.

Stage 3 continues

Kyle Busch took the lead from Logano, who had led for 19 consecutive laps, at Lap 228, but things went into extra time after the yellow flag came out at Lap 237 when Kevin Harvick hit the wall in Turn 3 hard.

White flag!

Logano pulled a crossover move and took the lead when the green flag was back, edging Kyle Busch by 0.655 seconds to secure the win.

Kurt Busch, Blaney, Almirola, Truex Jr., Jones, Chastain, Bell and A.J. Allmendinger rounded out the top 10.

