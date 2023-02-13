NASCAR Cup Series Jimmie Johnson relishing 'amazing opportunity' as NASCAR team owner 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Jimmie Johnson always felt he would drive a Cup car after the 2020 season, his last full-time year in the series.

But even the seven-time Cup champion couldn't have predicted how he would return.

"I've always felt like I'd come back and have a little fun in the Cup car," Johnson said. "I just never saw myself coming back as a team owner. And that's really been the amazing opportunity."

Johnson will embark on a part-time schedule of possibly a half-dozen Cup races this year, but he will roam the track more often in a different role, as a co-owner of a race team. Having invested in Petty GMS, Johnson spearheaded a rebrand into Legacy Motor Club, hoping to take advantage of having two seven-time Cup champion principles in Johnson and Richard Petty.

Johnson will attempt to make the Daytona 500 this week, and the only other Cup race confirmed on his schedule is the Chicago street course. He will have to qualify his way into the Daytona 500 as his part-time car does not have one of the 36 guaranteed spots.

Some worry that Johnson might tarnish his legacy by attempting races with a new organization not the caliber of Hendrick Motorsports, but Johnson has dismissed opinion of others long ago — he has reached a point in his career where he can do what he wants, and he relishes a challenge.

He even will carry the No. 84 — a flip of his car number (48) at Hendrick — for a car number that includes his two favorite digits and provides maybe a little bit of an incentive. Johnson earned 83 Cup wins during his career from 2001-2020.

"Go back to my childhood racing days, the No. 4 and the No. 8 have always been significant numbers for me," Johnson said. "Looking at the list at what was available, 84 is on there and they are two numbers I can't live without.

"So 84 it is. ... It was more of a secondary, kind of nod, I have 83 wins and looking for 84 wins in the 84 car added another layer to why we did it."

While his two years in IndyCar didn't go as well as he had hoped, when Johnson tested at Phoenix a couple of weeks ago, those working beside him could tell why he had won seven titles, including what could be a never-broken record streak of five consecutive championships (2006-2010).

Todd Gordon, who guided Joey Logano to the championship in 2018, will serve as Johnson's crew chief and worked with a totally engaged Johnson at that test.

"How detailed he is," Gordon said about what impressed him about his new driver. "I always respected him as a competitor. ... How quietly passionate he is, is probably the best part about him."

The one thing Johnson will do in addition to Cup races is drive the "Garage 56" car, a NASCAR car that will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He will co-drive with sports-car ace Mike Rockenfeller and former Formula 1 champion Jenson Button.

But first things first. Johnson has spent considerable time trying to learn his new NASCAR organization.

Johnson has inserted some of his personal staff into key roles at Legacy and understands they're trying to build a foundation. Maury Gallagher, founder of Allegiant Airlines, owns the majority of the team, with Johnson owning a piece and Richard Petty primarily working as an ambassador.

"It has amazing leadership and people that really understand the build process," Johnson said about the organization. "Everyone's headspace in us all looking at each other and knowing that we're a young team, we have young drivers, some younger crew chiefs and this really is a team that we're trying to build for the future.

"We're also a lean operation. That's something that Mr. Gallagher has a great sense for and does a really good job of putting the right people in the right places."

At the exhibition Clash in Los Angeles, there was Johnson wearing stylish clothes as he worked the suites and made some media appearances in his role as an owner.

"I was impressed with his attire when he showed up at the track," quipped Legacy driver Erik Jones. "He definitely was in full team owner attire. He was looking the part for sure. ... His enthusiasm wasn't surprising to me.

"He really stayed out of the way. I saw Jimmie one time the whole weekend. He came in the hauler one time Sunday morning and [then] went right to work."

Cameras captured Johnson cheering wildly as Jones muscled his way through the heat race and into the main event at the Clash.

"I'm trying to understand this side of the sport," Johnson said. "Clearly, I have understood the car-driving side for many years. And I've witnessed the other side. And now I'm just trying to get in there and learn and see how I can help."

Jones and rookie Noah Gragson are the two full-time drivers for the organization and will look to Johnson for advice. Gragson, who owns a free-spirit personality, so far has enjoyed his interaction with Johnson.

"He's obviously the goat, one of the greatest to ever get behind the wheel of the stock car," Gragson said. "I just try to be myself around him. I definitely feel comfortable. Jimmie is a really understanding guy."

Gragson and Jones will find out how understanding Johnson is starting this weekend when things get real. Johnson has to qualify for the Daytona 500, and it would be natural to worry as three drivers who won't qualify for the sport's biggest race.

"I'm definitely aware of the situation and ... let's go racing," Johnson quipped. "[I'll] do everything that I can to get in that Daytona 500."

There are six drivers vying for the four spots available to drivers whose cars don't have a charter (NASCAR's version of a franchise). An "open" (non-chartered) driver can guarantee getting in by having one of the two fastest speeds in single-car qualifying or being the top open car in his qualifying race. The drivers who are third or fourth in single-car qualifying possibly can get in, depending on the results of the qualifying races.

"I would be lying if I said I wasn't nervous about it," Gordon said. "But nervous is a good thing."

Johnson's drivers might get nervous, too, if they are in the same qualifying race as Johnson, that could mean that Johnson might rely on Jones or Gragson to push him during their qualifying race to get him into the Daytona 500 field.

Drivers often need a push to make passes in the aerodynamic draft unique to races at Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta.

"I think it would be exciting," Jones said about that possibility. "He'd probably be the one with the nerves more than me. I wouldn't have a ton to lose other than wrecking my boss, which would be unfortunate at the end of the day."

Johnson has seen so much in his career, he'd probably understand. He doesn't exactly know where his career will take him, but it appears he's ready to enjoy the ride wherever it does.

"I always felt like ‘23 would be a year that I would try to run some Cup races," Johnson said. "As last season came to an end and the start of his year, there's just been a lot of unique opportunities presented to me.

"I'm going to really stay focused, I believe, on the NASCAR side and trying to drive the handful of races that I will here, be involved with the team and try to help our two drivers out."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @ bobpockrass , and sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass .

