How to watch 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship: Phoenix Schedule, Start Time, TV Channel

Oct. 31, 2025 10:19 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the final race in the NASCAR Playoff Series. Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s race in Phoenix, including start time and how to watch.

When is the NASCAR Cup Series Championship?

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship is scheduled for Sunday, November 2nd at 3 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship will take place at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

Who is in contention for the championship?

Four drivers will be competing for this year's NASCAR Cup Series crown:

Denny Hamlin

Chase Briscoe

Kyle Larson

William Byron

How long is the race?

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship will consist of 312 laps across 312 miles.

Where can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on NBC.

Where can I stream the race?

The race will be available for streaming on Peacock.

What is the Phoenix Raceway Schedule?

Thursday, October 30th

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice - 7:35 p.m. ET

Friday, October 31st

ARCA Menards Series Practice - 2 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Qualifying - 3 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying - 3:35 p.m. ET (FS2)

NASCAR XFinity Series Practice - 4:35 p.m. ET (CW App)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 5:35 p.m. ET (truTV)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship - 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, November 1st

ARCA Menards Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 - 1:30 p.m. ET (FloRacing)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 3:30 p.m. ET (CW App)

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 5 p.m. ET (truTV)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - 7:30 p.m. ET (CW App)

Sunday, November 2nd

Who is driving in the race?

There are 38 drivers entered into the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 11/1.