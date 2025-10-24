NASCAR Cup Series
htw nascar championship
NASCAR Cup Series

How to watch 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship: Phoenix Schedule, Start Time, TV Channel

Published Oct. 31, 2025 10:19 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the final race in the NASCAR Playoff Series. Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s race in Phoenix, including start time and how to watch.

When is the NASCAR Cup Series Championship?

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship is scheduled for Sunday, November 2nd at 3 p.m. ET. 

Where is the race?

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship will take place at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

Who is in contention for the championship?

Four drivers will be competing for this year's NASCAR Cup Series crown: 

  • Denny Hamlin
  • Chase Briscoe
  • Kyle Larson
  • William Byron

How long is the race?

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship will consist of 312 laps across 312 miles.

Where can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on NBC.

Kevin Harvick, Kaitlyn Vincie & Mama Smith preview NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8

Kevin Harvick, Kaitlyn Vincie & Mama Smith preview NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8
Kevin Harvick, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith previewed the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 and discussed who might make the Championship 4.

Where can I stream the race?

The race will be available for streaming on Peacock.

What is the Phoenix Raceway Schedule?

Thursday, October 30th

  • NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice - 7:35 p.m. ET

Friday, October 31st

Saturday, November 1st

  • ARCA Menards Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 - 1:30 p.m. ET (FloRacing)
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 3:30 p.m. ET (CW App)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 5 p.m. ET (truTV)
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - 7:30 p.m. ET (CW App)

Sunday, November 2nd

Who is driving in the race?

There are 38 drivers entered into the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 11/1.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Pick: Why This Driver Will Win the Title ...

2025 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Pick: Why This Driver Will Win the Title ...

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes